Construction Cybersecurity Research Report 2026: $18.41 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The construction cybersecurity market has experienced significant growth, with projections indicating further expansion from $7.07 billion in 2025 to $8.58 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. This surge is driven by digitization in construction workflows, integration of connected construction equipment, cloud-based tools, BIM-driven environments, and reliance on imported cybersecurity appliances.

By 2030, the market is expected to increase to $18.41 billion at a CAGR of 21%, fueled by the adoption of AI-driven cybersecurity tools, IoT protection, localized cybersecurity hardware manufacturing, demand for integrated cyber-physical protection, and advanced construction data governance. Notable trends include AI-powered threat detection, cloud-native cybersecurity platforms, IoT security for connected sites, industrial security integration, and blockchain for secure data management.

The rise of ransomware and phishing attacks, exploiting advanced social engineering tactics, is a critical factor driving market growth. Construction cybersecurity is vital for combatting these threats through protective systems and monitoring infrastructures. For instance, Ascendant Technologies Inc. reported a 23% increase in such threats in June 2025, with potential industry losses projected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2025.

Leading companies like Honeywell International Inc. are innovating with AI-enabled platforms for improved operational oversight and security. Their Connected Solutions platform integrates building systems into a unified interface for optimized performance, featuring real-time insights, remote access, maintenance alerts, and advanced encryption to bolster cybersecurity and energy efficiency for decarbonization goals.

In November 2023, Rockwell Automation acquired Verve Industrial Protection for $183 million, aiming to integrate asset inventory and vulnerability management into comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for industrial and construction infrastructure protection. Notable companies in this sector include Siemens AG, IBM, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and many others.

Trade relations and tariffs are influencing the market by increasing costs for imported cybersecurity infrastructure components, although this is driving domestic production and innovation in localized security tools. The construction cybersecurity market spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa; with North America as the largest region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly.

The market comprises services like security consulting, system integration, incident response, and managed security services, as well as products such as CPS security tools and SIEM solutions. The market value represents enterprise revenue from goods and services sales, reflecting consumption values generated in specific geographies.

Report Highlights:

Market Insights: Describes the market, key products, and innovation trends. It conducts a supply chain analysis, detailing raw materials, resources, and competitors across supply levels.

Describes the market, key products, and innovation trends. It conducts a supply chain analysis, detailing raw materials, resources, and competitors across supply levels. Industry Trends: Explores digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation, offering strategies for companies to enhance their market position.

Explores digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation, offering strategies for companies to enhance their market position. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Reviews vital regulatory frameworks, investment flows, and funding trends that influence industry growth.

Reviews vital regulatory frameworks, investment flows, and funding trends that influence industry growth. Forecasts: Factors in technological advancements, geopolitical events, trade tariffs, inflation, and interest rates.

Factors in technological advancements, geopolitical events, trade tariffs, inflation, and interest rates. Market Segmentation: Breaks down into sub-markets across types, components, enterprise sizes, applications, and industries.

Breaks down into sub-markets across types, components, enterprise sizes, applications, and industries. Competitive Landscape: Offers insights into the competitive nature, market shares of leading companies, and key financial deals shaping the industry.

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Construction Cybersecurity Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Construction Cybersecurity Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation (Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation)

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Construction Cybersecurity Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Construction Cybersecurity Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Integration of AI-Powered Threat Detection

4.2.2 Expansion of Cloud-Native Cybersecurity Platforms

4.2.3 Growth of IoT Security for Connected Construction Sites

4.2.4 Advancement of Industrial Cyber-Physical Security Integration

4.2.5 Adoption of Blockchain for Secure Project Data Management



5. Construction Cybersecurity Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Commercial Construction Firms

5.2 Industrial Construction Companies

5.3 Residential Builders

5.4 Construction Technology Integrators

5.5 Project Management Service Providers



6. Construction Cybersecurity Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Construction Cybersecurity Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Construction Cybersecurity PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Construction Cybersecurity Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Construction Cybersecurity Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Construction Cybersecurity Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Construction Cybersecurity Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Construction Cybersecurity Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Construction Cybersecurity Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.2. Global Construction Cybersecurity Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.3. Global Construction Cybersecurity Market, Segmentation by Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.4. Global Construction Cybersecurity Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.5. Global Construction Cybersecurity Market, Segmentation by End-User Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.6. Global Construction Cybersecurity Market, Sub-Segmentation of Network Security, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.7. Global Construction Cybersecurity Market, Sub-Segmentation of Endpoint Security, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

9.8. Global Construction Cybersecurity Market, Sub-Segmentation of Cloud Security, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10. Construction Cybersecurity Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Construction Cybersecurity Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Construction Cybersecurity Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Companies Featured

Siemens AG

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Cisco Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Hexagon AB

Fortinet Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Trend Micro Incorporated

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Deltek Inc.

Procore Technologies Inc.

Rapid7 Inc.

Tenable Holdings Inc.

Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.

Optiv Security Inc.

eSentire Inc.

Dragos Inc.

Ntiva Inc.

Pentera Security Ltd.

Eventura Limited

BlueArmor LLC

Rhebo GmbH.

