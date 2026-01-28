eGain to Participate in the Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference on February 4, 2026

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience solutions, today announced that CEO Ashu Roy and CFO Eric Smit will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Oppenheimer 8th Annual Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with eGain management, please contact either your Oppenheimer representative or Pondel Wilkinson, eGain’s investor relations firm, at tkehrli@pondel.com .

About eGain

eGain is a leading provider of AI-powered knowledge management and customer experience automation solutions. With over 25 years of expertise, eGain helps enterprises integrate siloed content, automate trusted knowledge workflows, and deliver measurable AI-ROI through proven frameworks and methods. Global 2000 companies across industries rely on eGain’s solutions to transform customer service, reduce costs, and achieve successful AI implementations at scale. Visit www.egain.com for more info.

