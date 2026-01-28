Carbon Capture Concrete Additive Research Report 2026: $2.22 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Capture Concrete Additive Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The carbon capture concrete additive market is witnessing substantial growth, anticipated to rise from $1.33 billion in 2025 to $1.48 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This upward trend is fueled by factors such as increased adoption of low-carbon concrete, surging investments in sustainable construction materials, and stringent government regulations on carbon emissions. Further expansion is forecasted through 2030, with the market size expected to reach $2.22 billion at a CAGR of 10.7%.

Key drivers of this growth include the integration of AI-based carbon monitoring, the rise in bio-based and mineral additive usage, and a significant emphasis on carbon-neutral applications. Innovations like hybrid and high-performance additive solutions are also playing a pivotal role. The period till 2030 will likely see a surge in carbon-sequestering concrete mixes, smart manufacturing advances, and increased utilization of robotics in concrete production.

Green building certifications are becoming increasingly influential in this sector, with growing demand driven by stakeholders seeking energy-efficient and environmentally responsible buildings. Carbon capture concrete additives are critical in meeting these certifications by effectively locking CO? within the concrete matrix. The Green Building Council's 2024 report indicated that LEED certifications rose by nearly 5% for residential projects, reflecting the escalating need for sustainable building methods.

Leading market players are dedicating resources to innovate low-carbon concrete solutions compliant with green building standards. Noteworthy is NCP Industries' 2023 launch of its carbon-absorbing concrete line, harnessing CaptureCrete technology to sequester CO? and boost durability. This innovation facilitates compliance with rigorous environmental standards while maintaining performance integrity.

Partnerships are burgeoning in this space, exemplified by the 2024 collaboration between Carbon Limit Co., NCP Industries, and Bison Innovative Products. Their joint effort incorporates CoolCrete technology to significantly curtail concrete's carbon emissions and mitigate urban heat island effects.

Prominent entities in the market include CRH plc, LafargeHolcim Ltd., CarbonCure Technologies Inc., and Fortera, among others. The market is dynamically influenced by global trade relations and tariffs, which affect the cost and availability of imported materials. Consequently, domestic production is being promoted, enhancing supply chain resilience and fostering innovation in low-carbon concrete solutions.

The comprehensive market research report provides valuable insights, including trends, regional shares, and strategic recommendations, offering a complete overview for stakeholders operating in this evolving industry. The focus remains on delivering sustainable construction solutions that are both economically viable and environmentally sound.

Scope:

Product Type: Mineral-Based, Chemical-Based, Bio-Based Additives

Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales

Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure

End-User: Construction, Transportation, Energy

Key Companies Mentioned: CRH plc, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Fortera, CarbonCure Technologies Inc

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

CRH plc

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

Fortera

CarbonCure Technologies Inc.

Carbon Upcycling Technologies Inc.

CarbiCrete Inc.

Carbon8 Systems Ltd.

Prometheus Materials Inc.

CarbonBuilt Inc.

Partanna Global, Inc.

Carbon Limit Inc.

Betolar Oy

Blue Planet Ltd.

Concrete4Change Inc.

E-Concrete Ltd

Solid Carbon Products LLC

CarStorCon Technologies GmbH

Econcreed GmbH

Seratech Ltd.

