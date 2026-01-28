Smart Electric Heaters Market to Witness Robust Growth, Forecast to Reach $3.34 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Electric Heater Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The smart electric heater market is experiencing robust growth, expanding from $1.88 billion in 2025 to $2.11 billion in 2026 at a 12.2% CAGR. This growth has been driven by the early adoption of electric room heaters, increased demand for winter heating solutions, and advancements in heating element technologies. Additionally, consumer interest in home comfort systems and rising residential construction activity have further propelled the market.
Projected to reach $3.34 billion by 2030, the market's future growth stems from the integration of smart home ecosystems, a preference for energy-efficient electric heating, and the expansion of remote-controlled appliances. Key trends driving the sector include the use of app-controlled smart heating devices, smart sensors for automated temperature control, and energy-efficient electric heating solutions. The rise of voice-controlled and smart assistant-compatible heaters, programmed heating schedules, and remote monitoring systems further underpins market expansion.
The growing demand for energy-efficient heaters continues to be a significant factor in the market's evolution. These smart devices optimize heating schedules and adjust temperature settings based on occupancy or ambient conditions, integrating seamlessly with smart home systems for enhanced remote control and energy monitoring. This contributes to reduced energy waste and improved efficiency, helping to lower greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. A report from Eurostat highlighted a rise in average household electricity prices in the EU in 2023, underscoring the necessity for efficient heating solutions.
Industry leaders are innovating with products such as smart LED heaters. In January 2024, AENO launched a premium eco-smart LED heater featuring a digital LED display, SMART mode, customizable screen brightness, child-lock, and overheat protection. Meanwhile, Laars Heating Systems Company Inc.'s acquisition of Electro Industries Inc. in the same month expanded its heating portfolio across residential, commercial, and industrial markets.
Foremost companies in the sector include Panasonic Corporation, LG Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd., Carrier Global Corporation, and Electrolux AB, among others. These players focus on pioneering smart solutions to maintain a competitive edge.
Market Segments:
- By Product Type: Convection Heaters, Radiant Heaters, Infrared Panel Heaters, Fan Heaters
- By Function: Smart Climate Control, Smart Water Heaters
- By End Use: Residential, Commercial
Subsegments: Convection Heaters (Wall-Mounted, Portable), Radiant Heaters (Quartz, Oil-Filled), Infrared Panel Heaters (Ceiling, Wall-Mounted), Fan Heaters (Ceramic, Compact)
Leading Companies: Panasonic Corporation, LG Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., and others.
Covered Geographies: Countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, and regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.11 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.34 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The companies featured in this Smart Electric Heater market report include:
- Panasonic Corporation
- LG Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd.
- Carrier Global Corporation
- Electrolux AB
- Dyson Ltd.
- Danfoss Group
- A.O. Smith Corporation
- De'Longhi S.p.A.
- Rinnai Corporation
- Rheem Manufacturing Company
- Broan-NuTone LLC
- Zehnder Group
- V-Guard Industries Ltd.
- Dimplex North America Limited
- Stiebel Eltron GmbH & Co. KG
- Warmup plc
- Stadler Form AG
- Smith's Environmental Products Ltd.
- Haverland S.L.
- Glen Dimplex Group
- EcoSmart Green Energy Products Inc.
- Siemens AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u2i9mb
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment