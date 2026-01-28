Circana Announces its Annual Global Toy Industry Performance Award Winners

CHICAGO, IL, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC today announced the winners of its 15th annual Toy Industry Performance Awards. The awards recognize the best-selling and top gaining toys, properties, and manufacturers based on 2025 sales globally* and in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico, according to Circana’s Retail Tracking Service.

“The toy industry continues to inspire and innovate, and 2025 was a testament to its resilience,” said Ricardo Solar, EVP of Entertainment at Circana. “In a year where the industry not only met challenges but achieved remarkable growth, we celebrate these companies who keep the demand and imagination thriving. We congratulate this year’s winners and wish the entire toy community much play and prosperity in 2026.”

Global Toy Manufacturer of the Year

The Lego Group

Global Toy Property of the Year

Property Manufacturer Pokémon The Pokémon Company

Global Top Selling Toy of the Year

Item Manufacturer Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment Mattel

Europe’s Top Gaining Toy Property of the Year**

Property Manufacturer/Licensor Pokémon The Pokémon Company

Europe’s Top Gaining Toy Property by Supercategory**

Supercategory Property Manufacturer/Licensor Action Figures and Accessories Jurassic World Mattel Arts and Crafts Lilo & Stitch The Walt Disney Company Building Sets LEGO Formula 1 The LEGO Group Dolls Hello Kitty San Rio Explorative and Other Toys Lilo & Stitch The Walt Disney Company Games and Puzzles Pokémon The Pokémon Company Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys Toniebox Tonies Outdoor and Sports Toys Smoby Life Simba Plush Lilo & Stitch Simba Vehicles Hot Wheels Mattel Youth Electronics Jurassic World Spin Master

United States’ Top Selling Toy by Supercategory

Supercategory Item Manufacturer Action Figures and Accessories WWE Elite Figure Collection 15cm Assortment Mattel Arts and Crafts Beginners Crochet Kit Assortment The Woobles Building Sets Super Mario Brothers Game Boy The LEGO Group Dolls Barbie Dreamhouse Mattel Explorative and Other Toys NFL 2024 Prizm Football Trading Cards Blaster Box Panini Games and Puzzles Pokémon Mega Charizard X Ex Ultra Premium Collection The Pokémon Company Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys Fisher-Price Kick and Play Piano Gym Mat Assortment Mattel Outdoor and Sports Toys Bunch O Balloons 3 Pack Zuru Plush Squishmallows Plush 8" Assortment Jazwares Vehicles Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment Mattel Youth Electronics Jurassic World Primal Hatch T Rex Egg Spin Master

Canada’s Toy Property of the Year

Property Manufacturer Pokémon The Pokémon Company

Canada’s Top Selling Toy of the Year

Item Manufacturer Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment Mattel

Canada’s Top Selling Toy by Supercategory

Supercategory Item Manufacturer Action Figures and Accessories Beyblade X Starter Pack Top Assortment Hasbro Arts and Crafts Play Doh Single Tub Hasbro Building Sets Technic Ferrari FXX K The LEGO Group Dolls Barbie Dreamhouse Mattel Explorative and Other Toys Little Tikes Story Dream Machine Dr. Seuss Starter Pack MGA Entertainment Games and Puzzles Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 151 Blooming Waters Premium Collection The Pokémon Company Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys Ms. Rachel Speak and Sing Doll 16" Spin Master Outdoor and Sports Toys Little Tikes Easy Store 3 Ft Trampoline MGA Entertainment Plush Pokémon Sleeping Plush 18" Assortment Jazwares Vehicles Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment Mattel Youth Electronics Jurassic World Primal Hatch T Rex Egg Spin Master

Brazil’s Toy Property of the Year

Property Manufacturer Hot Wheels Mattel

Brazil’s Top Selling Toy of the Year

Item Manufacturer Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment Mattel

Brazil’s Top Selling Toy by Supercategory

Supercategory Item Manufacturer Action Figures and Accessories Avengers Olympus 9.5" Assortment



Hasbro Arts and Crafts Play-Doh Fun Factory Hasbro Building Sets Classic Medium Creative Brickbox The LEGO Group Dolls Barbie Dreamhouse Mattel Explorative and Other Toys Lab Kit 42 Experiments Estrela Games and Puzzles UNO Card Game Assortment Mattel Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys Paw Patrol Vehicle with Collectible Figure Assortment Sunny Brinquedos Outdoor and Sports Toys 4 Wheel Balance Bike Buba Plush Paw Patrol Skye Plush 30cm Sunny Brinquedos Vehicles Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment Mattel Youth Electronics Paw Patrol Tablet 7" 64GB Assortment Multikids

Mexico’s Top Gaining Toy Property of the Year**

Property Manufacturer/Licensor Pokémon Pokémon

Mexico’s Top Gaining Toy Property by Supercategory**

Supercategory Property Manufacturer/Licensor Action Figures and Accessories Jurassic Park Mattel Arts and Crafts Slime Mart Zuru Building Sets Formula 1 The LEGO Group Dolls Bratz MGA Entertainment Explorative and Other Toys 5 Surprise Zuru Games and Puzzles Pokémon The Pokémon Company Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys Baby Einstein Kids II Outdoor and Sports Toys X-Shot Zuru Plush Rainbocorns Zuru Vehicles Hot Wheels Mattel Youth Electronics Robo Alive Zuru

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, Value Sales, January-December 2025

*Global includes Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States

**Properties with the largest increases in value sales

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.