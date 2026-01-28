Circana Announces its Annual Global Toy Industry Performance Award Winners

CHICAGO, IL, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC today announced the winners of its 15th annual Toy Industry Performance Awards. The awards recognize the best-selling and top gaining toys, properties, and manufacturers based on 2025 sales globally* and in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico, according to Circana’s Retail Tracking Service.
“The toy industry continues to inspire and innovate, and 2025 was a testament to its resilience,” said Ricardo Solar, EVP of Entertainment at Circana. “In a year where the industry not only met challenges but achieved remarkable growth, we celebrate these companies who keep the demand and imagination thriving. We congratulate this year’s winners and wish the entire toy community much play and prosperity in 2026.”
Global Toy Manufacturer of the Year
|The Lego Group
Global Toy Property of the Year
|Property
|Manufacturer
|Pokémon
|The Pokémon Company
Global Top Selling Toy of the Year
|Item
|Manufacturer
|Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment
|Mattel
Europe’s Top Gaining Toy Property of the Year**
|Property
|Manufacturer/Licensor
|Pokémon
|The Pokémon Company
Europe’s Top Gaining Toy Property by Supercategory**
|Supercategory
|Property
|Manufacturer/Licensor
|Action Figures and Accessories
|Jurassic World
|Mattel
|Arts and Crafts
|Lilo & Stitch
|The Walt Disney Company
|Building Sets
|LEGO Formula 1
|The LEGO Group
|Dolls
|Hello Kitty
|San Rio
|Explorative and Other Toys
|Lilo & Stitch
|The Walt Disney Company
|Games and Puzzles
|Pokémon
|The Pokémon Company
|Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys
|Toniebox
|Tonies
|Outdoor and Sports Toys
|Smoby Life
|Simba
|Plush
|Lilo & Stitch
|Simba
|Vehicles
|Hot Wheels
|Mattel
|Youth Electronics
|Jurassic World
|Spin Master
United States’ Top Selling Toy by Supercategory
|Supercategory
|Item
|Manufacturer
|Action Figures and Accessories
|WWE Elite Figure Collection 15cm Assortment
|Mattel
|Arts and Crafts
|Beginners Crochet Kit Assortment
|The Woobles
|Building Sets
|Super Mario Brothers Game Boy
|The LEGO Group
|Dolls
|Barbie Dreamhouse
|Mattel
|Explorative and Other Toys
|NFL 2024 Prizm Football Trading Cards Blaster Box
|Panini
|Games and Puzzles
|Pokémon Mega Charizard X Ex Ultra Premium Collection
|The Pokémon Company
|Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys
|Fisher-Price Kick and Play Piano Gym Mat Assortment
|Mattel
|Outdoor and Sports Toys
|Bunch O Balloons 3 Pack
|Zuru
|Plush
|Squishmallows Plush 8" Assortment
|Jazwares
|Vehicles
|Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment
|Mattel
|Youth Electronics
|Jurassic World Primal Hatch T Rex Egg
|Spin Master
Canada’s Toy Property of the Year
|Property
|Manufacturer
|Pokémon
|The Pokémon Company
Canada’s Top Selling Toy of the Year
|Item
|Manufacturer
|Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment
|Mattel
Canada’s Top Selling Toy by Supercategory
|Supercategory
|Item
|Manufacturer
|Action Figures and Accessories
|Beyblade X Starter Pack Top Assortment
|Hasbro
|Arts and Crafts
|Play Doh Single Tub
|Hasbro
|Building Sets
|Technic Ferrari FXX K
|The LEGO Group
|Dolls
|Barbie Dreamhouse
|Mattel
|Explorative and Other Toys
|Little Tikes Story Dream Machine Dr. Seuss Starter Pack
|MGA Entertainment
|Games and Puzzles
|Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 151 Blooming Waters Premium Collection
|The Pokémon Company
|Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys
|Ms. Rachel Speak and Sing Doll 16"
|Spin Master
|Outdoor and Sports Toys
|Little Tikes Easy Store 3 Ft Trampoline
|MGA Entertainment
|Plush
|Pokémon Sleeping Plush 18" Assortment
|Jazwares
|Vehicles
|Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment
|Mattel
|Youth Electronics
|Jurassic World Primal Hatch T Rex Egg
|Spin Master
Brazil’s Toy Property of the Year
|Property
|Manufacturer
|Hot Wheels
|Mattel
Brazil’s Top Selling Toy of the Year
|Item
|Manufacturer
|Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment
|Mattel
Brazil’s Top Selling Toy by Supercategory
|Supercategory
|Item
|Manufacturer
|Action Figures and Accessories
| Avengers Olympus 9.5" Assortment
|Hasbro
|Arts and Crafts
|Play-Doh Fun Factory
|Hasbro
|Building Sets
|Classic Medium Creative Brickbox
|The LEGO Group
|Dolls
|Barbie Dreamhouse
|Mattel
|Explorative and Other Toys
|Lab Kit 42 Experiments
|Estrela
|Games and Puzzles
|UNO Card Game Assortment
|Mattel
|Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys
|Paw Patrol Vehicle with Collectible Figure Assortment
|Sunny Brinquedos
|Outdoor and Sports Toys
|4 Wheel Balance Bike
|Buba
|Plush
|Paw Patrol Skye Plush 30cm
|Sunny Brinquedos
|Vehicles
|Hot Wheels Singles 1:64 Assortment
|Mattel
|Youth Electronics
|Paw Patrol Tablet 7" 64GB Assortment
|Multikids
Mexico’s Top Gaining Toy Property of the Year**
|Property
|Manufacturer/Licensor
|Pokémon
|Pokémon
Mexico’s Top Gaining Toy Property by Supercategory**
|Supercategory
|Property
|Manufacturer/Licensor
|Action Figures and Accessories
|Jurassic Park
|Mattel
|Arts and Crafts
|Slime Mart
|Zuru
|Building Sets
|Formula 1
|The LEGO Group
|Dolls
|Bratz
|MGA Entertainment
|Explorative and Other Toys
|5 Surprise
|Zuru
|Games and Puzzles
|Pokémon
|The Pokémon Company
|Infant, Toddler, and Preschool Toys
|Baby Einstein
|Kids II
|Outdoor and Sports Toys
|X-Shot
|Zuru
|Plush
|Rainbocorns
|Zuru
|Vehicles
|Hot Wheels
|Mattel
|Youth Electronics
|Robo Alive
|Zuru
Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, Value Sales, January-December 2025
*Global includes Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States
**Properties with the largest increases in value sales
