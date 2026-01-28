Negative Carbon Portland Cement Research Report 2026: $2.29 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Negative Carbon Portland Cement Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The negative carbon portland cement market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $0.79 billion in 2025 to $0.98 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 23.9%. This surge is driven by a focus on reducing carbon emissions during cement production, leveraging industrial by-products, and increasing demand for sustainable construction solutions. As eco-friendly construction materials become more vital, the market is expected to reach $2.29 billion by 2030, highlighting trends such as carbon-capturing cement technologies and smart production monitoring.

The increase in green building certifications, notably LEED, propels the market forward by emphasizing sustainability and energy efficiency. For instance, in 2023, the US Green Building Council noted a 9% increase in LEED certifications, underlining a growing commitment to environmentally conscious construction. Such demand underscores the importance of negative carbon portland cement in reducing embodied carbon and achieving certification goals.

Innovations such as CO?-cured precast concrete solutions are pivotal to the market's transformation. In May 2025, Elematic Oyj and Carbonaide unveiled the first commercial CO?-cured precast concrete system, minimizing cement reliance and enhancing material strength while supporting industrial-scale production. Lafarge Canada Inc.'s partnership with CarbiCrete Inc. is another milestone, producing carbon-negative concrete blocks using a cement-free technology that sequesters CO?, thus promoting sustainable practices.

Major players in the market include Dalmia Bharat Limited, Sublime Systems, Solidia Technologies Inc., CarbiCrete, and Carbon8 Systems Limited, amongst others. These companies are at the forefront of innovations like carbon-capturing portland cement and supplementary cementitious materials.

Global trade dynamics, including tariffs, influence the market by elevating the cost of essential raw materials such as magnesium oxide and fly ash, which are crucial for production. Although this challenge affects construction sectors in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, it encourages local sourcing and regional production, fostering supply chain stability and sustainability.

The market includes sales of portland cement designed to capture carbon, alongside supplementary materials and additives. Industries spanning textiles, chemicals, and construction utilize this product in residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects, with Europe being the largest regional market as of 2025. The market value covers revenues generated from sales, grants, or donations in the specified markets.

Overall, the negative carbon portland cement market research report offers comprehensive insights, delivering an in-depth analysis of industry trends, market size, and competitive landscapes. The report is crucial for stakeholders aiming to navigate and capitalize on opportunities in this rapidly evolving sector.

Scope

Markets Covered:

Type: Magnesium Oxide, Iron Oxide, Fly Ash, Calcium Carbonate

Raw Or Feed Material Type: Natural Raw Materials, Industrial-Waste Raw Materials, Alternative Calcium Sources

Application: Textiles, Chemical, Construction, Other Applications

End-Use Sector: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Infrastructure Development, Environmental Services

Subsegments:

Magnesium Oxide: Reactive, Dead-Burned, Fused, Caustic-Calcined

Iron Oxide: Red, Black, Yellow, Brown

Fly Ash: Class F, Class C, Processed, Blended

Calcium Carbonate: Ground, Precipitated, Nano, Coated

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Adoption of Carbon-Capturing Portland Cement

Integration of Supplementary Cementitious Materials

Deployment of Negative Emission Additives

Implementation of Smart Production Monitoring

Expansion of Eco-Friendly Cement Formulations

Companies Featured

Dalmia Bharat Limited

Sublime Systems

Solidia Technologies Inc.

CarbiCrete

Carbon8 Systems Limited

Blue Planet Systems Corporation

Prometheus Materials

GreenJams

CarbonBuilt

Partanna

Travertine Technologies

Brimstone Energy

Carbon Re

EMC Cement Co.

Zeobond

Geopolymer Solutions LLC

Carbonaide

Low Carbon Materials (LCM Tree)

Calix Ltd

IronKast Technologies.

