Smart Air Conditioner Market to Hit $35 Billion by 2030, Growing at 11.2% CAGR - AI and IoT Revolutionize Smart Air Conditioning with Enhanced Features

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Air Conditioners Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart air conditioners market is experiencing notable expansion, anticipated to rise from $20.6 billion in 2025 to $22.85 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 10.9%. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for residential cooling solutions, rapid adoption of programmable AC technologies, consumer preference for convenient appliances, urban housing expansion, and advancements in inverter and compressor technologies.

Looking ahead to 2030, the market is projected to grow further, reaching $34.99 billion, fueled by energy-efficient appliances, the rise of connected home ecosystems, predictive maintenance in HVAC systems, smart building installations, and consumer preference for automated temperature control. Key trends include app-controlled air conditioning systems, energy monitoring, smart home integration, remote diagnostics, and adaptive cooling based on user behavior.

The expanding construction sector significantly contributes to the market's growth. The increasing infrastructure investment and urbanization trends, alongside demands for sustainable building solutions, are key drivers. Construction projects often incorporate modern technologies such as smart home features, boosting demand for smart air conditioners. A recent report from the Office for National Statistics noted a 1.6% increase in construction output in June 2023, supporting this trend.

To enhance energy efficiency and user convenience, leading companies are integrating advanced technologies like AI and IoT. Such innovations present features like predictive maintenance, reducing energy consumption and costs. For instance, Voltas launched an AI-integrated HVAC line at ACREX 2024, enabling remote monitoring and control via a mobile app.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the market landscape; in March 2023, Panasonic Corporation acquired Systemair AB's air-conditioning business, enhancing its HVAC product portfolio in Europe. This move aligns with Panasonic's strategy to enter the hydronic and environmentally friendly HVAC systems market.

Prominent market players include Samsung Electronics, Robert Bosch, Hitachi, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Haier, Midea, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Gree Electric, Daikin Industries, and others. However, the global market outlook faces challenges due to fluctuating trade relations and tariffs, impacting production and import costs and consequently affecting retail prices and adoption rates, particularly in North America and Europe. Yet, these challenges also spur local manufacturing and innovation in cost-efficient smart cooling technologies.

In 2025, Asia-Pacific led the market, while North America is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Key regions include Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and others.

Report Scope

The report examines the largest and fastest-growing markets for smart air conditioners, offering insights into market interactions with global economic forces. It delves into technology trends, regulatory shifts, and evolving consumer preferences that will shape the market. Key sections include market characteristics, segmentation, regional and country analyses, and competitive landscapes.

The market characteristics segment details the range of products offered, brand-level differentiation, and major innovative trends.

The supply chain analysis highlights the value chain, supplier dynamics, and competitive overview.

Updated market trends and strategies explore digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovations that companies can leverage.

The regulatory and investment landscape reviews critical frameworks, policies, and investment trends driving growth and innovation.

Market size data forecasts future growth, considering factors like technological advancements and trade dynamics.

Markets Covered: Type segmentation includes Split, Window, Portable, and Others. Connectivity options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth apply across residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Subsegments: Wall-Mounted and Floor-Mounted Split units, Vertical and Horizontal Window air conditioners, and a range of Portable air systems.

Competitive Outlook: Prominent players include Samsung, Bosch, Hitachi, LG, Panasonic, and Daikin, among others, covering regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

Data Coverage: The report includes historic data and future forecasts, incorporating modules like market share analysis, TAM, and strategic insights.

Regions & Countries: Key regions encompass Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, and Western Europe, covering major economies like China, USA, and Germany.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $22.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $34.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Smart Air Conditioners market report include:

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hitachi Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Haier Group Corporation

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Johnson Controls International plc

Fujitsu General Ltd.

Carrier Global Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Trane Technologies Plc

Electrolux AB

AUX Group Co. Ltd.

Godrej Industries Limited

Lennox International Inc.

Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Company Limited

Havells India Limited

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Blue Star Limited

Voltas Limited

Chigo Holding Ltd.

Friedrich Air Conditioning Co. Ltd.

Chunlan Group

Videocon Industries Limited

Bryant Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ep8tyu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment