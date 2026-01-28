Hydropower Plant Construction Market Trends and Growth Outlook 2026-2030 & 2035 Featuring PowerChina Group, Bouygues Construction, Sinohydro Corporation, Vinci Construction, Siemens Energy and More

Growth in the hydropower plant construction market is driven by global investment in renewable energy, modernization of aging infrastructure, and a focus on low-carbon power

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydropower Plant Construction Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hydropower plant construction market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $20.8 billion in 2025 to $21.91 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 5.3%. This growth is driven by increased global investments in renewable energy, the early development of hydropower infrastructure, and governmental support for hydroelectric development.

Looking forward, the market is set to reach $26.87 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%. Key drivers include a focus on low-carbon power generation, modernization of aging facilities, digital monitoring advancements, and investments in small and micro-hydropower technologies. Additionally, trends such as renewable energy infrastructure adoption and smart grid-integrated systems support this growth.

As global interest in clean energy increases, hydropower plant construction is essential in harnessing sustainable energy through water movement, ensuring zero-emission electricity generation. For instance, the UK's Energy Company Obligation demonstrated a substantial increase in clean energy measures in 2023, emphasizing the growing emphasis on renewable sources.

Leading firms in the sector are innovating to enhance renewable energy efficiency. Advanced run-of-river power plants are being developed, utilizing natural water flows without needing large reservoirs, minimizing environmental impacts. Notable projects include the Stegenwald Hydropower Plant, a collaboration between Verbund AG and Salzburg AG in Austria, showcasing advanced turbine technologies to maximize renewable output.

Mergers and acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape. In November 2024, Endesa S.A. acquired Corporacion Acciona Hidraulica, enhancing its presence in the hydropower sector. Such strategic moves underscore the industry's commitment to broadening renewable portfolios and achieving carbon neutrality goals.

Major market players include PowerChina Group, Siemens Energy AG, Voith Group, and Enel Green Power, among others. Despite global trade changes and tariffs impacting project costs and timelines, regions such as Asia-Pacific and South America are encouraging local manufacturing and supply chain development to support market stability.

The scope of the analysis encompasses markets segmented by type, capacity, and application, providing granular insights into subsegments like reservoir-based hydropower plants and closed-loop pumped storage systems. Companies can benchmark performance against competitors, leveraging strategic insights derived from market share, innovation, and brand strength metrics.

Using a robust data foundation, the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scores offer strategic guidance driven by growth potential and competitive dynamics. Country-specific data and market forecasting up to ten years provide a forward-looking perspective necessary for strategic planning and decision-making.

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2026-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$21.91 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$26.87 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.2%
Regions CoveredGlobal

The companies featured in this Hydropower Plant Construction market report include:

  • PowerChina Group
  • Bouygues Construction SA
  • Sinohydro Corporation
  • Vinci Construction
  • Siemens Energy AG
  • ABB Group
  • Duke Energy Corporation
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • China Three Gorges Corporation
  • Strabag SE
  • Statkraft AS
  • Skanska Group
  • Hydro-Quebec
  • Verbund AG
  • Enel Green Power
  • Webuild S.p.A.
  • Dongfang Electric Corporation
  • Andritz AG
  • Suez Group
  • RusHydro
  • SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.
  • BC Hydro
  • Voith Group
  • GE Renewable Energy
  • Astaldi S.p.A.
  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)
  • Alstom SA
  • Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.
  • Voimaosakeyhtio SF

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yujfaw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Recommended Reading