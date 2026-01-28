Building Automation System Research Report 2026: $204.14 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Automation System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The building automation system (BAS) market is witnessing rapid growth, with projections showing an increase from $110.73 billion in 2025 to $124.73 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. By 2030, it is expected to reach $204.14 billion at a CAGR of 13.1%. This growth is being fueled by the adoption of advanced technologies such as AI-enabled building optimization, cloud-based automation software, and wireless interoperable control systems. Increased demand for integrated multi-system platforms and predictive facility management through advanced sensors are pivotal in driving market expansion.

Notable trends include the integration of multiple building control systems into singular platforms, the adoption of smart HVAC and lighting solutions, and the expansion of retrofit projects for aging infrastructures. Additionally, there is a growing demand for remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and enhanced security and access control systems in commercial buildings.

The expansion of construction activities is significantly contributing to the BAS market growth. Increased construction involves physical structures such as buildings and infrastructure projects, intensifying the need for efficient automation systems. For instance, the UK's construction output rose by 1.2% in the three months leading up to July 2024, spurred by a 1.6% increase in new projects and a 0.8% rise in repair and maintenance. This surge highlights the crucial role of automation in enhancing productivity and reducing administrative loads in the construction sector.

Leading companies are focusing on innovative solutions like the connect box to enhance revenue. The connect box, an IoT-enabled device, improves energy efficiency and indoor air quality in small to medium-sized buildings by up to 30%. Siemens Smart Infrastructure introduced this solution in March 2023. The cloud-based platform offers centralized management and optimization insights accessible via mobile or desktop devices.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market. Building Controls & Solutions LLC acquired Yorkland Controls Limited to improve its offerings and expand its presence in the HVAC and automation industry. This acquisition enables more integrated solution offerings tailored to evolving customer needs.

Prominent companies in the BAS market include Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson Controls International plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and others. These firms are facing challenges due to global trade fluctuations and tariffs on electronic components, affecting manufacturing costs. Such pressures are leading to delays and increased project expenses but also encouraging domestic production and innovation.

The BAS market report provides comprehensive insights including market size, regional shares, segments, and trends. It covers various regions, with North America being the largest as of 2025 and Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest growing by the report's forecast period.

The market encompasses revenues from design and engineering services, installations, maintenance, and consulting. It includes sales of hardware like sensors, controllers, and communication protocols. Market value is defined by revenues derived from the direct sale of goods and services, excluding resales along the supply chain. The report elucidates these dynamics, delivering a deep and strategic understanding of the current and future landscape of the BAS industry.

Comprehensive Coverage Includes:

Market Definitions and Products: Detailed examination of key offerings, product differentiation, features, and major innovations.

Supply Chain Overview: Analysis of critical resources, raw materials, and market players across the supply chain.

Emerging Trends: Insights into digital transformations, AI advancements, and sustainability initiatives for strategic leveraging.

Regulatory Environment: Overview of policies, investment trends, and incentives affecting market growth and innovation.

Market Size and Forecast: Historic and forecasted market size data considering macroeconomic factors like technology shifts and geopolitical influences.

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis: Strategic insights and growth potentials derived from market potential assessments.

Market Attractiveness Scoring: Evaluation through a quantitative framework addressing growth potential and strategic fit.

Geographical Breakdown: Analysis of market size and growth across regions with an expansion to include emerging hubs like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed company profiles, market shares, and analysis of recent financial deals impacting the market.

Scope of the Market:

Components: Hardware, Software

Offerings: Facility Management, Security, Fire Protection, Energy Management, and Automation Services

Technologies: Wireless and Wired

Applications: Industrial, Residential, Commercial

Subsegments: Detailed categorization of hardware and software offerings

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $124.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $204.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Honeywell International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Johnson Controls International plc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Hubbell Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

Ingersoll-Rand plc

General Electric Company

Cisco Systems Inc.

Trane Technologies

Lutron Electronics Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Legrand

Control4 Corporation

Automated Logic Corporation

Delta Controls Inc.

Distech Controls Inc.

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Lynxspring Inc.

Reliable Controls Corporation

Tridium Inc.

Carrier Corporation

Computrols Inc.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hvxlr8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment