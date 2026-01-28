Global Emollient Market to Reach USD 4.08 Billion by 2030 with Rising Demand for Skincare Products

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emollient Market by Type (Esters, Fatty Alcohols, Fatty Acids, Ethers, Silicones, and Other Types), Form (Solid, Liquid), Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Deodorants, Oral Care, and Other Applications), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global emollient market size is anticipated to grow from USD 3.03 billion in 2024 to USD 4.08 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.15%. This growth is primarily driven by the rising popularity of moisturizers, lotions, and anti-aging skincare products. Emollients play a crucial role in maintaining skin's hydration, softness, and overall health by supporting the skin's barrier function. As consumers increasingly seek products that offer radiant and youthful skin, especially in Europe and North America, the demand for innovative emollients is on the rise. This trend is bolstered by a consumer focus on skin wellness, clean beauty, and products that are dermatologically tested.

Fatty Alcohols Segment Dominates the Market

In 2024, fatty alcohols held the second-largest market share by value. Known for their occlusive properties, fatty alcohols like cetyl and stearyl alcohols enhance skin hydration and resilience, making them ideal for dry and sensitive skin formulations. As consumers focus on skin barrier health, products with fatty alcohols are increasingly popular in treatments for conditions like eczema and in anti-aging products.

Liquid Emollients: Fastest-Growing Segment

Liquid emollients are projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2025 to 2030. Essential for hair care formulations including conditioners and scalp treatments, liquid emollients combat frizz, enhance combability, and moisturize the scalp without clogging pores. The demand for multi-use hair oils and lighter formulations, particularly those that are silicone-free and naturally derived, is boosting the uptake of liquid emollients.

Deodorants: Significant Market Application

In 2024, deodorants represented the third-largest application segment by value. The increasing consumer preference for alcohol-free deodorants has intensified the demand for formulations enriched with emollients. These products offer a smooth application and a moisturized feel, crucial for brands promoting clean, vegan, or natural deodorants with plant-based emollients like shea butter and jojoba oil.

Asia Pacific: Key Market Region

Asia Pacific ranked as the second-largest region in 2024, driven by a growing middle-class population in countries like China, India, and Vietnam. Rising disposable incomes and urbanization are boosting the demand for personal care products with high-quality emollients. Native manufacturers are innovating with emollient-rich products to cater to evolving consumer preferences.

Key players in the emollient market include BASF SE, Croda International plc, Evonik Industries AG, Lubrizol Corporation, Clariant AG, and others. The report analyzes multiple facets of the market, offering insights into players' business strategies and competitive landscapes.

Insights and Opportunities

Market Penetration: Detailed information on emollients from leading global players.

Key Drivers and Challenges: Consumer focus on skincare, demand for natural and sustainable ingredients, and premium segment expansion are driving growth. Challenges include raw material price volatility and regulatory complexities.

Product Development: Insights into upcoming technologies and product launches.

Market Development: Emerging markets analysis and region-specific opportunities.

Competition: Assessment of market shares and strategies of top companies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Consumer Focus on Skin Care Increasing Demand for Natural and Sustainable Ingredients Expansion of Premium Personal Care Segments

Challenges Balancing Performance and Sustainability Formulatory Complexity and Compatibility Issues

Opportunities Expansion in Emerging Markets Advanced Functional Benefits

Industry Trends & Case Studies Revolutionizing Clean Beauty with Plantasens Pro Lm Elevating Skincare Aesthetics Through Formulation Science



