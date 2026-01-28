Green Building Market Report 2026-2030 & 2035: $958 Billion Growth Outlook, Emerging Revenue Opportunities, Strategic Profiles

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Building Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global green building market has experienced significant expansion, with projections suggesting continued robust growth. The market is anticipated to grow from $642.19 billion in 2025 to $702.54 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 9.4%. This expansion is driven by heightened awareness around sustainable practices, increased adoption of eco-certifications, and extensive government sustainability initiatives. Additional factors include rising demand for energy-efficient materials and expanded commercial construction activities.

By 2030, the market is expected to reach $958.68 billion, marking a CAGR of 8.1%. This growth is propelled by investment in renewable-integrated buildings, smart technologies, and pressure to reduce carbon emissions. Key trends include a surge in demand for eco-friendly materials, integration of smart energy systems, and increased use of AI for efficiency gains.

The market's expansion is fueled by heightened interest in sustainable construction, encompassing design, build, and operation methods that are both environmentally responsible and resource-efficient. This shift is supported by compelling economic advantages for stakeholders and strict regulatory mandates. According to the US Green Building Council, LEED certifications saw a 9% increase in 2023, along with a 51% rise in new project registrations. Consequently, the focus on sustainable construction is significantly propelling market growth.

Industry leaders are concentrating on innovative solutions like green concrete alternatives to further enhance sustainability measures. For example, ACC Limited introduced ACC ECOMaxX in January 2023, offering a range of green concrete products with significantly reduced carbon content, facilitated through Green Ready Mix Technology. These solutions meet the needs of contractors and developers by minimizing CO2 emissions.

Strategic industry movements, such as SOCOTEC Consulting Inc.'s acquisition of Spinnaker Group LLC in April 2023, underscore the sector's commitment to sustainability. This acquisition strengthens SOCOTEC's capabilities in energy and sustainability consulting, aligning well with Spinnaker's expertise in green development.

Prominent corporations like Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, and Panasonic Corporation are at the forefront of the market, which faces challenges brought on by evolving trade relations and tariffs. These economic conditions affect the cost of imported sustainable materials, impacting project expenses and timelines. However, they also stimulate domestic production of green technologies, fostering regional self-reliance.

The green building market research report is part of a series offering comprehensive insights, including market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and future trends. The report's comprehensive analysis helps stakeholders thrive in the green building industry, providing a clear view of the sector's current and projected state.

While North America leads in market size, Asia-Pacific is poised for the fastest growth. Key regions covered in market analyses include Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, with country-specific insights on major markets like the USA, China, and India.

The scope of the report covers a broad array of markets by product type, including exterior and interior products, building systems, solar products, and more. Emphasis is placed on innovative solutions such as energy-efficient systems and sustainable materials, underscoring the market's drive towards environmentally friendly construction practices.

With a forecasting horizon extending ten years, complemented by historical data, this report is indispensable for those seeking a robust understanding of the green building sector and the global dynamics reshaping its future.

