New Study Analyzes Polyurethane Market Trends Across the Americas Through 2029

This comprehensive market report provides an unparalleled tool for strategic decision-makers, offering critical insights into key product categories, including raw materials, within the polyurethane industry across the Americas. By leveraging this extensive and data-driven analysis, businesses can efficiently monitor market metrics, trends, and forecasts at both country-specific and regional levels.

The study is a revised update of the analyst's thorough investigation of the Americas' polyurethane sector, consolidating years of research across various sectors. This report is underpinned by a formidable compilation of interviews with major industry stakeholders, encompassing raw material producers, suppliers, end users, systems houses, and allied trade associations.

Conducted in the first half of 2025, the report encapsulates comprehensive production and consumption data from 2024 and extends these insights with forecasts through to 2029.

Geographic Coverage

This study delineates the supply-demand dynamics of raw materials across prominent regions:

North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

Canada, USA, Mexico South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, and a generalized category for the rest of South America

Methodology

The report's findings are derived from a blend of existing in-house data and an extensive interview program with influential product manufacturers, trade associations, and raw material producers. Merit-based reviews of published data and statistics ensure precise calculations concerning raw material consumption in polyurethane production. Projections for 2029, rooted in industry and economic forecasts, encompass both potential opportunities and challenges likely to influence the market sectors.

Covered Product Sectors

The analysis spans several essential polyurethane product sectors:

Flexible Foam

Rigid Foam

Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Elastomers

Binders

Volume Measurements

All volume information presented is measured in tonnes, both for finished products and raw materials.

Forecasts and Projections

Forecast accuracy is built upon direct industry feedback and economic indicators. While varying factors contribute to market complexities, the report provides data-driven forecasts per product type and application, detailed down to each country. These are juxtaposed against actual production figures from 2024, painting a vivid five-year outlook for industry stakeholders.

Formulation Insights

Given the diverse proprietary formulations within the polyurethane industry, assumptions were necessary to articulate product formulations and derive raw material consumption figures. These formulations, expressed as percentage weight compositions, offer exact data representations meticulously calculated to guide strategic planning.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction Raw Materials

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Abbreviations

2. Market Review - Isocyanates

2.1 Isocyanates Introduction & Technical Background

2.2 Aliphatic Isocyanates Production Capacity

2.3 Aromatic Isocyanates Production Capacity

2.4 Isocyanates Market Trends

3. Market Review - Polyols

3.1 Polyols Introduction & Technical Background

3.2 Polyols Production Capacity in North America

4. Americas Raw Material Consumption by Product

4.1 Americas - Forecast Growth of all PU Products

4.2 Total PU Production & Raw Mat. Consumption

5. NA Raw Material Consumption by Product

5.1 NA - Forecast Growth of all PU Products

5.2 Total PU Production & Raw Mat. Consumption

6. NA Raw Material Consumption by Type & Country

6.1 PU Raw Material Consumption by Country

6.2 Forecast PU Raw Material Consumption by Country

7. SA Raw Material Consumption by Product

7.1 SA - Forecast Growth of all PU Products

7.2 Total PU Production & Raw Mat. Consumption

8. SA Raw Material Consumption by Type & Country

8.1 PU Raw Material Consumption by Country

8.2 Forecast PU Raw Material Consumption by Country



