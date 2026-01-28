Big Data Analytics in the Semiconductor and Electronics Market 2026-2030: $33.3 Billion Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor and Electronics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The big data analytics in the semiconductor and electronics market has shown robust growth, projected to expand from $23.36 billion in 2025 to $25.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%. This growth is fueled by the early adoption of data warehousing, rising automated testing systems, increased fabrication complexity, and the growth of digital records in the electronics supply chain.

Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $33.31 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.2%. This can be attributed to AI-based analytics, advanced yield prediction models, and the adoption of cloud-based analytics in electronics. Key trends include increased predictive analytics use, fault detection systems, and real-time supply chain data intelligence.

Wearable device proliferation is set to drive the big data analytics market forward. Wearables are increasingly popular for their health tracking capabilities, generating extensive data used for health monitoring, behavior analysis, and predictive maintenance. For example, Vicert reported 105 million wearable devices expected by 2023, with healthcare wearable technology aiming for a $380 billion market by 2028. This surge in wearables directly supports the growth of big data analytics in the semiconductor and electronics sectors.

Main companies in the market are advancing technological capabilities, focusing on AI-driven platforms to enhance yield, efficiency, and defect reduction in chip design and production. Firms like Synopsys, Inc. with their Synopsys.ai EDA Data Analytics solution introduced in September 2023 are pioneering this evolution. Their platform covers design analytics, fabrication monitoring, and silicon diagnostics, offering AI-driven insights for enhanced yield and throughput.

Recent acquisitions, such as Cohu, Inc.'s acquisition of Tignis, Inc. in December 2024, enhance semiconductor process control with AI and analytics-driven solutions, bolstering innovation in predictive analytics. These strategic moves position companies to capitalize on big data analytics opportunities.

Leading companies in this market include Microsoft, Dell, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Cisco, among many others, leveraging big data analytics to drive innovation in manufacturing, supply chain, and quality control processes.

Global trade relations and tariffs are impacting market dynamics, increasing costs for analytics integration due to higher hardware acquisition prices. Although these challenges are prevalent, they also incite domestic production growth and software development, reducing reliance on foreign imports.

This market research report provides comprehensive insights into global market size, regional shares, competition, and segment details, offering a complete industry perspective. It includes data-driven analytics essential for optimizing operational efficiency and maintaining a competitive market position, covering regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, including countries like the USA, China, and Germany.

Markets Covered: Components (Software; Services), Analytics Tools (Dashboard; Reporting; Data Mining), Usage (Sales; Fault Detection), Applications (Customer; Supply Chain; Marketing), End-Users (Semiconductor; Electronics).

Companies Mentioned: Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc, Amazon Web Services Inc, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, and more.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $25.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

