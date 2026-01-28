Barley's Rising Demand in Global Brewing Industry Spurs Market Innovation and Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Barley Market Overview, 2025-30" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Barley's pivotal role in global agriculture is underscored by its balanced nutritional profile, making it a staple for livestock and a key ingredient in the brewing and distilling industries. The increasing demand for craft beverages has elevated the market for high-quality malting barley, with Europe leading production due to its temperate lands. Other significant producers like Russia, Australia, and Canada are also crucial suppliers. The global barley trade features major exporters from Australia and the European Union catering to importers in the Middle East, Africa, and China. Government initiatives like the EU's Green Deal are steering the focus toward sustainable farming methods.



Market dynamics are frequently reshaped by events such as strategic mergers like the Bunge Viterra merger, which aim to enhance economies of scale in a volatile trade environment. According to "Global Barley Market Overview, 2030", the sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.93% from 2025-2030, having been valued over USD 27.51 billion in 2024. Technological advancements are fostering the development of resilient barley varieties to counter environmental stresses. Moreover, companies are exploring new product applications, such as plant-based proteins, aligning with health and wellness trends.



The major market drivers include the unyielding demand from the brewing industry, particularly for malted barley. Leading beer-consuming nations, such as China and the United States, are major users of malt barley, and the growing craft brewing sector spurs demand for unique barley varieties. Barley's health benefits, attributed to its high beta-glucan content, are prompting its inclusion in functional foods, driven by consumer demand for health-conscious products.



Challenges persist due to climate change affecting barley yields and its competition with other grains, which sometimes offer more favorable returns. However, the premiumization trend in malted barley-spurred by craft beer demands-underscores a robust growth trajectory. Barley's critical role in animal feed remains largely due to its versatile nutritional offering, supporting an expanding global livestock industry.



The food and beverage sector is rapidly embracing barley for new health-focused innovations, influenced by its high fiber content. Barley's environmental resilience and local sourcing appeal further enhance its market position, especially amid rising sustainability concerns. The dominance of conventional barley is driven by cost-effective production methods and established agricultural systems ensuring competitive pricing and reliable quality.



The shift towards Business-to-Consumer (B2C) distribution reflects an increased consumer preference for health-oriented barley products, aided by digital commerce. North America's barley market is experiencing rapid growth due to heightened craft brewing demands and consumer shifts towards whole grains. The collaboration among barley producers, maltsters, and brewers stimulates local production and strengthens regional supply chains.



Recent innovations in barley breeding and international trade underscore progress within the sector. Highlights include India's development of a higher-yield, disease-resistant barley variety, Denmark's enhanced trade agreement with China, and Heineken's regenerative agriculture collaboration in France. These developments exemplify the ongoing transformation and global synergy within the barley market.

