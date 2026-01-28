Biodegradable Polymers Market to Reach USD 39.3 Billion by 2034 Driven by Environmental Regulations and Technological Advancements

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodegradable Polymers Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biodegradable Polymers Market was valued at USD 8.4 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% to reach USD 39.3 billion by 2034.

Biodegradable polymers are materials capable of breaking down naturally through exposure to microorganisms, heat, moisture, and aerobic conditions into water, carbon dioxide, and biomass. Unlike conventional plastics that persist in the environment for centuries, these polymers offer sustainable alternatives derived from renewable sources or produced synthetically. Growing environmental awareness and stricter regulations on plastic pollution are driving their adoption across industries. Governments worldwide are imposing restrictions on single-use plastics, encouraging companies to switch to eco-friendly options. Rising consumer demand for sustainable packaging, agricultural films, and disposable products further accelerates growth. Technological advancements are enhancing the performance, processability, and durability of biodegradable polymers. Current research focuses on optimizing chemical structures to improve strength, flexibility, and thermal stability while ensuring they remain naturally degradable.

The polylactic acid (PLA) accounted for USD 2.8 billion in 2024, driven by its application in packaging, disposable products, and biomedical uses. Its ability to compost industrially and integrate with existing manufacturing setups makes it highly favored by companies pursuing sustainable solutions. Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) are gaining traction in medical devices and specialty plastics markets due to their excellent biodegradability and versatility.

The packaging segment generated USD 4 billion in 2024, driven by the growing application of biodegradable polymers. Companies in the food, beverage, and retail sectors are increasingly replacing conventional plastics with PLA, starch-based films, and cellulose products to meet regulatory requirements and consumer expectations. This segment combines high-volume usage with visible sustainability benefits, making it the most commercially advanced area for biodegradable polymer adoption.

The U.S. Biodegradable Polymers Market generated USD 2.1 billion in 2024. North America continues to lead as companies and consumers prioritize eco-friendly solutions. Federal and state policies, along with growing awareness of plastic pollution, have encouraged the integration of biodegradable materials in packaging, agriculture, and consumer products. Advances in polymer science have enhanced cost-efficiency and performance, making biodegradable polymers an attractive option for industries aiming to lower their environmental impact. This positions North America as a hub for innovation and widespread adoption of sustainable polymer solutions.

Key players operating in the Global Biodegradable Polymers Market include BASF SE, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.p.A., Corbion N.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Kaneka Corporation, Biome Bioplastics Limited, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Braskem S.A., Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd., Bio On S.p.A., Plantic Technologies Limited, Genomatica Inc., Mango Materials Inc., Full Cycle Bioplastics Inc., RWDC Industries Pte Ltd., Bioplastics Feedstock Alliance, and CJ CheilJedang Corporation. Companies in the Biodegradable Polymers Market are strengthening their presence through multiple strategic approaches. They are investing heavily in research and development to innovate new polymer formulations with improved strength, thermal stability, and biodegradability. Strategic partnerships and collaborations with packaging, consumer goods, and agricultural firms allow them to expand market reach and develop tailored solutions. Mergers and acquisitions are being pursued to consolidate technological capabilities and scale production.

