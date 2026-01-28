NFI schedules fourth quarter 2025 financial results and conference call

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI or the Company) a leader in bus and coach mobility solutions, today announced it intends to release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 after market close, with a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time, ET).

For attendees who wish to join by webcast, registration is not required; the event can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/neygxypw. NFI encourages attendees to join via webcast as a results presentation will be presented and users can also submit questions to management through the platform. The results presentation will be available at www.nfigroup.com.

Attendees who wish to join by phone must visit the following link and pre-register: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register. An email will be sent to the user’s registered email address, which will provide the call-in details. Due to the possibility of emails being held up in spam filters, we highly recommend that attendees wishing to join via phone register ahead of time to ensure receipt of their access details.

A replay of the call will be accessible from about 12:00 p.m. ET on March 12, 2026, until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 12, 2027, at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/neygxypw. Other materials will also be available on NFI's website at www.nfigroup.com.

