Gearing Up for The Big Game: WeShop Announces Electronics Offerings with Best Buy, Samsung, Lenovo and eBay

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeShop Holdings Limited (“WeShop” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WSHP), the world’s first community-owned social commerce platform, today announced retail partnerships with Best Buy, Samsung, Lenovo and eBay, enhancing its electronics offerings and giving shoppers even more ways to shop as demand for new televisions surges ahead of the Big Game.

As demand for televisions, sound systems, and connected devices peaks during major sporting moments, WeShop is leveraging its existing partnerships with leading electronics retailers to make high ticket purchases more rewarding. Through ShareBack™, WeShop enables shoppers to earn WePoints through everyday purchases at retailers they already know and trust, which may convert into ownership in WeShop, aligning everyday spending with long-term participation in the platform’s growth.

By leveraging its established network of electronics retailers, WeShop integrates ShareBack™ rewards directly into the shopping experience, allowing users to earn WePoints while purchasing TVs, laptops, audio equipment and other devices essential to game-day gatherings. This approach reinforces WeShop’s differentiated model of community ownership, where shopping activity contributes to potential equity participation. Through its ShareBack™ program, WeShop allows members to turn planned electronics purchases into the opportunity for ownership in the platform itself.

WeShop continues to expand access to ShareBack rewards across a broad range of retail categories in the U.S. and the U.K., including fashion, electronics, beauty, home goods and travel.

“Electronics shopping rises ahead of major moments like the Super Bowl, when consumers are actively investing in better viewing and home entertainment experiences,” said James Fox, head of commercial at WeShop. “By welcoming Best Buy, Samsung, Lenovo and eBay into the WeShop ecosystem, we’re giving our community the ability to earn WePoints, turning purchases they were already planning to make into the potential for real ownership.”

Retailers are available immediately through the WeShop app.

For more information on WeShop and its growing list of retail partners, visit https://we.shop/mobile-app/ .

About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a pioneering social-commerce platform transforming retail through community ownership. Designed to merge shopping, sharing, and investing, WeShop rewards users with equity for their engagement through its proprietary ShareBack™ program, turning everyday purchases and referring friends who shop through the platform into real ownership. With partnerships spanning hundreds of top retailers and over a billion products, WeShop empowers users to build long-term wealth while discovering and sharing what they love. By combining e-commerce, social interaction, and user ownership, WeShop is leading a global retail revolution—where everyone can earn ownership in the company.

ShareBack™ Rewards

The offer and sale of WePoints is registered on a Registration Statement on Form F-1 originally filed on October 17, 2025 (the “ShareBack Prospectus”). Users may obtain a copy of the ShareBack Prospectus and enroll in the program through our website at https://investors.we.shop/sec-filings . This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The offer is being made only pursuant to the ShareBack Prospectus.

