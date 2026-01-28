Otus and Discovery Education Expand Partnership to Deliver AI-Powered Instructional Recommendations

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otus, the leading K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution, today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Discovery Education to deliver AI-powered instructional recommendations directly within educators’ daily workflows.

The expanded integration helps educators move from insight to instruction by connecting Otus’ secure, unified student profile, spanning academic and non-academic data, to Discovery Education’s standards-aligned instructional resources.

“Educators do not need more tools; they need clearer direction from the data they already have,” said Chris Hull, co-founder and president of Otus. “By connecting Otus’ complete student profile with Discovery Education’s trusted content, we are helping teachers move from insight to instruction in real time, without disrupting their workflow or adding complexity.”

Powered by Otus AI, the experience aligns real-time student needs with targeted instructional support, enabling timely, informed decisions without disrupting teaching and learning.

Turning Student Data Into Actionable Instruction

Through an Early Access program, qualified districts can use the expanded integration to:

Deliver targeted instruction aligned to priority skills

Using Otus’ unified student profile, AI-driven recommendations identify instructional focus areas based on real student data, supporting differentiation with clarity and confidence. Instantly access instructional materials without interruption

Recommended Discovery Education resources—including content from Discovery Education Experience, Science Techbook, and Social Studies Techbook—launch directly within Otus, eliminating the need to switch platforms or manually search for materials.

Maximize the value of existing district investments

The integration adheres to strong privacy and security standards while increasing the visibility and instructional impact of districts’ current Discovery Education resources.

This expansion builds on an established partnership in which Otus serves as Discovery Education’s preferred assessment, data, and insights platform, bringing student data and instructional content closer together to support everyday classroom decisions.

Supporting Educators at the Moment It Matters Most



“Educators need timely, actionable insights and high-quality resources they can trust to meet the needs of students,” said Brian Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Education. “By expanding our partnership, Discovery Education and Otus now deliver real-time AI-enabled recommendations to help teachers differentiate instruction and make informed decisions that accelerate student progress."

The expanded partnership reflects a shared commitment to responsible AI innovation that strengthens instruction, saves educators time, and supports district priorities.

Early access to the new AI-powered recommendations is now available to qualified districts and schools. Learn more about the expanded Otus and Discovery Education partnership during the Engage K-12 webinar session on February 19, 2026.

About Otus

Otus , an award-winning edtech platform, empowers educators to maximize student performance with comprehensive solutions for K-12 assessment, data, and insights. Committed to student achievement and educational equity, Otus combines student data with powerful tools that provide educators, administrators, and families with the insights they need to make a difference. Built by teachers for teachers, Otus creates efficiencies in data management, assessments, and progress monitoring to help educators focus on what matters most—student success. Today, Otus partners with school districts nationwide to create informed, data-driven learning environments. Learn more at Otus.com .

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art, PreK-12 digital solutions help educators engage all students and support academic achievement. Through award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools that are effective, engaging, and easy to use, Discovery Education enables educators to deliver powerful learning experiences in 45% of U.S. K-12 schools and across 100+ countries and territories. Through partnerships with districts, states, and trusted organizations, Discovery Education empowers teachers with essential solutions that inspire curiosity, build confidence, and accelerate learning. Learn more at www.discoveryeducation.com .

