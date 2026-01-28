Veramatic (formerly Accumatic) Appoints Industry Veteran George Sens as Chief Executive Officer

SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veramatic (formerly Accumatic), the emerging leader in accounting control software for dealerships, today announced the appointment of George Sens as Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1, 2025. Sens succeeds co-founder Tobey Bryant, who now serves as Chair of the Board of Directors and will remain closely involved in shaping the company’s direction, team, and market expansion.

Sens joins the company at a pivotal moment: Veramatic’s platform has matured, customer adoption is accelerating, and the company is preparing for broader rollout across franchise dealership groups and expansion into adjacent verticals. Dealerships are facing a familiar but increasingly urgent reality: too much manual financial complexity, and not enough tools to automate.

Most dealership accounting teams are running multi-million-dollar operations on systems never designed for today’s scale. Controllers and office managers spend hours reconciling bank statements, chasing receivables, cleaning data across spreadsheets, and manually correcting discrepancies in the Dealer Management System (DMS). Errors get buried. Month-end drags. Profitability becomes unclear. And when a store grows or loses a key office manager, the problems compound.

Veramatic changes this. The platform automatically ingests financial data from multiple sources, cleans and validates it, reconciles data, and creates ready-to-post journal entries for the DMS with audit-ready accuracy. It gives dealership accounting teams a single, reliable source of truth for every reconciliation, every transaction, and every month-end close, reducing manual work and increasing confidence in the numbers leadership relies on to run their daily business.

“Clean, timely financial data is essential for every dealership decision, but for too long, teams have been forced to manage it manually,” said Sens, newly appointed CEO. “Veramatic gives dealerships something they’ve never had before: a way to pull data from multiple sources, transform it instantly, and push it back into the system of record with precision and accuracy. This company has everything it needs to scale, and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead. Buckle up.”

Sens brings deep auto-tech experience, a history of scaling SaaS businesses, and strong relationships across the financial services industry, positioning Veramatic to grow efficiently through channel partnerships. He is known for his customer-first approach and consultative, transparent leadership style rooted in accountability and continuous improvement.

In the next 12–24 months, Sens expects Veramatic to accelerate penetration across franchise dealership groups while expanding into verticals with similar reconciliation and financial-data challenges, including heavy trucking, RV, equipment, marine, and powersports. “These segments face the exact same issue,” he added. “Too much manual financial complexity, not enough tools to automate. Veramatic is uniquely positioned to solve those challenges.”

As Chair of the Board, Bryant expressed full confidence in the transition. “George is the right leader for Veramatic’s next chapter,” she said. “He understands the realities of dealership accounting, the operational pressure controllers face, and the value of delivering clean, accurate data quickly. His experience scaling organizations, building strategic partnerships, and leading with a customer-first mindset makes him an exceptional fit for where we’re headed. This is a major milestone for the company.”

Earlier this month, Accumatic officially rebranded as Veramatic. The name change reflects the company’s continued focus on automation and accuracy, and nothing about the product, service, or support has changed. Veramatic operates with the same platform, the same team, and the same commitment to helping dealership accounting teams reduce manual complexity and trust their numbers.



