Reliance Global Group Promotes Moshe Fishman to Senior Vice President, Strategic Ventures

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: EZRA) (the “Company”) today announced the promotion of Moshe Fishman to Senior Vice President, Strategic Ventures.

In this expanded role, Mr. Fishman will continue to drive the growth of Reliance’s core insurance and insurtech operations while leading the Company’s efforts to identify and execute opportunities through EZRA Group International (“EZRA”), Reliance’s strategic acquisition initiative.

Reliance’s insurance business remains the foundation of the Company, generating revenue and cash flow through agency distribution, carrier relationships, and technology-enabled processes. Since joining Reliance in 2021, Mr. Fishman has been a driving force in incorporating technology and artificial intelligence into the Company’s insurance operations, helping modernize workflows, improve data utilization, and support scalable growth through greater operating efficiency.

EZRA was formed to pursue majority or controlling stakes in what we believe to be high-growth technology companies operating outside traditional insurance, where Reliance seeks to act as a long-term owner and value builder. The initiative is focused on opportunities that we believe have the potential to materially expand Reliance’s growth profile over time through exposure to transformative technologies, supported by a disciplined transaction approach and active post-close execution.

In his new role, Mr. Fishman will lead the execution and scaling of the EZRA platform, including sourcing and evaluating opportunities, structuring and leading transactions, and working closely with acquired companies after closing, while continuing to support day-to-day operations of the Company’s core insurance business. He has been deeply involved throughout the transaction process on current initiatives, working hands-on with counterparties to advance acquisitions from initial structuring through closing and integration.

Mr. Fishman has been closely involved in Reliance’s recently announced majority stake acquisition in Scentech Medical, an AI-driven diagnostics company focused on early disease detection, and Enquantum Ltd., a cybersecurity company developing post-quantum encryption and next-generation data protection technologies. The Company believes that these transactions reflect EZRA’s focus on transformative technologies with significant long-term potential.

“Moshe has been directly involved in strengthening our insurance operations through technology while also helping launch and advance our EZRA strategy,” said Ezra Beyman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance. “From early transaction structuring through quarterbacking the definitive agreement process, Moshe is already demonstrating strong leadership, working closely with principals and legal counsel to drive transactions toward closing and integration. He is actively engaging with a wide range of high-quality companies and continuously evaluating opportunities that have the potential to unlock meaningful long-term value for our shareholders. We believe Moshe’s experience and execution mindset are critical as we move from strategy formation to platform execution and build EZRA into a scalable engine for long-term value creation alongside our growing retail insurance business.”

“Our insurance business provides a stable and growing foundation for the Company,” said Moshe Fishman. “EZRA allows us to pursue long-term growth opportunities. My focus is disciplined execution in insurance and thoughtful, selective acquisitions through EZRA as the Company continues to evolve.”

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZRA) is an InsurTech pioneer, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based technologies, to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency/brokerage industry. The Company’s business-to-business InsurTech platform, RELI Exchange, provides independent insurance agencies an entire suite of business development tools, enabling them to effectively compete with large-scale national insurance agencies, whilst reducing back-office cost and burden. The Company’s business-to-consumer platform, 5minuteinsure.com, utilizes AI and data mining, to provide competitive online insurance quotes within minutes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance. In addition, the Company operates its own portfolio of select retail “brick and mortar” insurance agencies which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States, offering a wide variety of insurance products.

In addition to its insurance and insurtech operations, Reliance operates EZRA International Group, its strategic growth platform focused on identifying, acquiring, and building majority or controlling stakes in high-growth technology companies. EZRA International Group is designed to complement Reliance’s core insurance business by expanding market reach and supporting long-term shareholder value creation through disciplined capital allocation and active ownership.

Further information about the Company can be found at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com.

