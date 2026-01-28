Loblaw Companies Limited Announces the Timing of the 2025 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Earnings Release

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) announced today that it will release its 2025 fourth quarter and full year results on February 25, 2026, at approximately 6:30 a.m. (ET). The release will be followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (ET), as well as an audio webcast.

To access via audio webcast please go to the “Investor” section of loblaw.ca, and note that pre-registration will be available. Alternatively, please dial (647) 932-3411 or Toll-Free (800) 715-9871. Following the live event, the webcast will be archive and available to replay for 12 months.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,500 corporate franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer’s MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®.

For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Media Enquiries, contact:

Scott Bonikowsky

Loblaw Companies Limited, Senior-Vice President Corporate Affairs and Communications

pr@loblaw.ca

Investors Enquiries, contact:

Roy MacDonald

Loblaw Companies Limited, Vice President Investor Relations

investor@loblaw.ca