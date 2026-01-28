Hypersonic Weapons Market to Surpass 8.87 Billion USD by 2025, Forecasting Strong Growth Till 2035

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hypersonic Weapons Market Report 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Overall world revenue for the Hypersonic Weapons Market is projected to surpass US$8.87 billion by 2025, with notable growth anticipated through 2035. The report offers critical insights into organizational capabilities and market prospects, essential for strategic planning and staying competitive. Key insights into the market dynamics and operational innovations are detailed, focusing on emerging technologies and infrastructure challenges.

Space-based sensors are revolutionizing tracking and engagement strategies against hypersonic threats. Low-Earth orbit constellations are enhancing detection and fire-control, impacting offensive and defensive systems. L3Harris has demonstrated space-based tracking, securing significant contracts and positioning as a key player in missile warning and tracking technologies, reflecting potential in sensor fusion and fire-control networks.

However, a shortage of specialized hypersonic testing infrastructure, including wind tunnels and other facilities, poses a significant developmental bottleneck. This scarcity extends development timelines and inflates costs, especially for smaller firms. International collaborations also face limitations without expanded infrastructure investment or alternative solutions like digital modeling and shared testing facilities.

The impact of US trade tariffs poses both challenges and strategic opportunities for the hypersonic weapons market. While increasing production costs for US defense primes, they strategically limit sensitive technologies from adversaries and drive allied nations towards self-reliance via localized capabilities and industrial partnerships.

Tariffs have accelerated strategic divides, with nations doubling efforts in domestic R&D to reduce dependency. The US is likely to strengthen alliances through secure supply chains and technology exchanges, further polarizing global defense landscapes.

Key questions addressed by the report include market evolution, submarket growth forecasts, market share developments, and leading companies' prospects. The report also highlights revenue predictions up to 2035, critical drivers, and geographical market leaders.

Forecasts for the Hypersonic Weapons Market to 2035, with detailed analysis of types, launch platforms, range, and components.

Insightful evaluations of regional and national market dynamics across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA regions.

Company profiles and assessments of market leaders, including BAE Systems, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and others.

Gain unparalleled insights and stay at the forefront of hypersonic technology advancements with this report, offering exclusive takes on industry trends, challenges, and revenue projections.



Companies Featured

BAE Systems plc

Boeing

General Dynamics Corporation

Hanwha Group

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MBDA

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

Tactical Missiles Corporation JSC

Thales Group

Aerojet Rocketdyne

ANELLO Photonics

Aris Srl

Australia,Aos Hypersonix Launch Systems

AVIC

Avio SpA

Bharat Dynamics

Diehl Defence

DRDO

Euro-SD

Explomo Technical Services

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace

L3Harris Corporation

Larsen & Toubro

Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.A

LIG Nex1

North Vector Dynamics

Rheinmetall AG

Rocket Lab

Roketsan

Sintavia

SpaceX

Stratolaunch

Vaya Space

X-Bow Systems

Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA, Japan)

Agency for Defence Development (ADD, South Korea)

Australian Department of Defence (DoD Australia)

Brazilian Ministry of Defence (MoD Brazil)

Canadian Department of National Defence (DND)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO, India)

Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

French Directorate General of Armaments (DGA)

German Federal Ministry of Defence (BMVg)

Israeli Ministry of Defence (IMOD)

Italian Secretariat General of Defence and National Armaments Directorate (SGD)

Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation (MoD Russia)

Missile Defence Agency (MDA)

People,Aos Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF)

State Administration for Science, Technology, and Industry for National Defence (SASTIND)

UK Ministry of Defence (UK MoD)

U.S. Department of Defence (DoD)

