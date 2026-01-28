Automatic Sliding Doors Market to Hit $3.31 Billion by 2030: Smart Building Technologies Propel Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Sliding Doors Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides extensive insights, including detailed segments, trends, and strategic recommendations, crucial for entities navigating this evolving landscape.





The automatic sliding doors market has experienced robust growth, with revenue expected to increase from $2.59 billion in 2025 to $2.73 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The expansion is largely driven by commercial construction growth, increased adoption of automated entry systems, and a rise in hospitality and retail infrastructure demands for seamless pedestrian access.

Looking forward, the market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $3.31 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.9%. This forecasted growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of touchless automation systems, smart building technologies, and the demand for energy-efficient solutions. Key trends include sensor-integrated door control systems, automated security doors, and customizable sliding door designs tailored for hygiene-focused environments.

The construction of healthcare facilities is a significant growth driver in the automatic sliding doors market. These doors are favored in healthcare settings for their ability to facilitate efficient and accessible movement for patients and medical equipment, supporting the rising demand for healthcare services and facility expansions. For instance, the American Health Care Association noted a 0.591% increase in U.S. hospitals from 2022 to 2023, illustrating the sector's growth, which propels the need for automatic sliding doors.

Energy-efficient building solutions are on the rise, fueled by stricter environmental regulations. Governments and organizations demand technologies that lower greenhouse gas emissions, increasing the popularity of automatic sliding doors for their ability to reduce air infiltration and heat loss. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's report of over 43,000 ENERGY STAR-certified buildings by 2023 underscores the market's evolution driven by energy efficiency imperatives.

Market & Company Segmentation:

By Product Type: Linear, Curved, Other Product Types

Linear, Curved, Other Product Types By Opening Type: Single Sliding, Bi-Parting

Single Sliding, Bi-Parting Applications: Commercial, Industrial, Residential

Commercial, Industrial, Residential Companies: Assa Abloy AB, Kone Oyj, Sanwa Holdings Corporation, Dormakaba Holding AG, and others.

Geographical Coverage

The report spans key countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain, and encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Timeframe and Data Insights

With a comprehensive five-year historical analysis and a decade-long forecast, the report provides invaluable metrics such as ratios of market size and growth, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita. Segmented data include both country-specific and regional insights.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Automatic Sliding Doors market report include:

Assa Abloy AB

Kone Oyj

Sanwa Holdings Corporation

Dormakaba Holding AG

Nabtesco Corporation

Hormann KG Verkaufsgesellschaft

GEZE India Private Limited

FAAC S.p.A.

Horton Automatics Limited

Koninklijke Boon Edam International B.V.

Dunkermotoren GmbH

Rytec Corporation

Automatic Door Company Inc.

Gilgen Door Systems AG

KBB Automatic Doors

Rite-Hite Holding Corporation

Entrematic Group Srl

Record USA LLC

Wilcox Door Service Inc.

Avians Innovations Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Manusa Equipamientos SLU

ADIS Automatic Doors Pty. Limited

Tormax USA Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/umoows

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment