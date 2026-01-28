Machine Vision Systems Research Report 2026: $23.88 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machine Vision Systems Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The machine vision systems market has shown robust growth, expanding from $15.15 billion in 2025 to $16.6 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This growth is driven by the increased adoption of automation in manufacturing, the need for high-precision inspection, advancements in camera and sensor technologies, rising quality standards in automotive and electronics, and a demand for production efficiency.

Projections indicate that the market will grow to $23.88 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.5%. Key contributors to this future growth include the integration of AI and deep learning in machine vision, the expansion of smart factories, a rising demand for robotics and autonomous systems, and the adoption of IoT-enabled industrial solutions, particularly in electronics and automotive production. Emerging trends include AI-enabled visual inspection, real-time defect detection, and 3D machine vision integration.

The burgeoning need for automation is propelling the market expansion. Businesses are increasingly turning to technology to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and consistency. Machine vision systems are essential in automation, enabling precise, real-time visual inspection and autonomous adaptation to product or process variations. In 2024, the International Federation of Robotics reported approximately 4.28 million robots operating in factories globally, with significant deployments in Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Key industry players are focusing on developing advanced products to improve automated processes. For instance, Cognex Corporation introduced an AI-powered tool for its In-Sight SnAPP Vision Sensors in August 2024, enhancing assembly verification and quantity checks in manufacturing. Zebra Technologies' acquisition of Photoneo in March 2025 aims to bolster its position in the expanding 3D machine vision market by integrating advanced AI-driven imaging solutions.

Prominent companies in the machine vision systems market include Intel Corporation, Canon U.S.A. Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Atlas Copco AB, among others. The market's trajectory is shaped by rapidly changing trade relations and tariffs, affecting costs and integration in regions like Asia-Pacific and North America. Automotive, electronics, and logistics industries face the most significant impacts, although local production initiatives are fostering innovation and cost optimization.

The research report delivers comprehensive insights into the machine vision systems market, covering statistics, regional shares, market trends, and opportunities. It also addresses the impact of tariffs and trade relations on market dynamics, providing strategic recommendations for entities navigating the evolving international landscape.

Machine vision systems are utilized across a variety of industries, including food and beverage, healthcare, logistics, automotive, and electronics. North America was the largest market region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period. The market report encompasses geography-specific insights, including consumption values irrespective of production locations, offering a complete perspective on the global market.

Scope:

Components: Hardware; Software

Interface: USB 2.0/USB; CoaXPress; 3.0 Camera Link; GigE

Application: Identification; Inspection; Gauging; Positioning; Other Applications

End-User Industry: Food And Beverage; Healthcare And Pharmaceutical; Logistics And Retail; Automotive; Electronics And Semiconductors; Other Industries

Hardware: Cameras; Frame Grabbers; Optics; LED Lighting; Processors

Software: Application-Specific Software; Deep Learning Software; Barcode Reading Software; OCR Software; Calibration & Measurement Software

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $16.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Intel Corporation

Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Atlas Copco AB

Keyence Corporation

Omron Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Sick AG

TKH Group N.V.

Cognex Corporation

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Baumer Optronic GmbH

Datalogic S.p.A.

Basler AG

ISRA Vision AG

Stemmer Imaging AG

Optel Group

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

USS Vision Inc.

Sensum d.o.o.

Kitov.ai Ltd.

Roboception GmbH

