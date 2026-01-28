Building Automation and Control System Research Report 2026: $180.85 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Automation and Control System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The building automation and control system market has witnessed substantial growth, expanding from $106.95 billion in 2025 to $118.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1%. This growth is driven by increased adoption of building automation, reliance on imported components, growth in commercial and industrial construction, demand for integrated HVAC and lighting control, and an early shift towards smart facility management.

Moving forward, the market is projected to grow to $180.85 billion by 2030 at a consistent CAGR of 11.1%. Key drivers include a rising demand for energy-efficient buildings, growth in wireless automation technologies, advancements in AI building optimization, retrofitting and modernization, along with increasing use of cloud-based building management systems. Emerging trends such as intelligent control algorithms, smart building deployments, remote facility management, and predictive maintenance solutions continue to shape the market landscape.

Smart building construction is at the forefront of this market expansion, integrating advanced technology to enhance energy efficiency, occupant comfort, and operational efficiency. The U.S. EPA reported that 43,000 buildings earned ENERGY STAR certification by the end of 2023, saving $6 billion in energy costs. This surge underscores the pivotal role of building automation in ensuring seamless operation of smart infrastructure.

Leading market players are innovating with advanced cybersecurity and smart analytics to bolster system reliability, protect data, and fine-tune building performance. Honeywell International's launch of the Advance Control Building Management System exemplifies this trend, offering predictive energy analytics and modularity for integrated solutions.

The market is also witnessing strategic acquisitions, such as Building Controls and Solutions' $455 million acquisition of Minvalco Inc. in March 2023, enhancing its foothold in the North American sector. This aligns with broader trends in smart building construction.

Key players in this domain include Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Ltd, Siemens AG, Cisco Systems Inc, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., and more, representing a diverse set of expertise across the globe.

Global trade dynamics and tariffs are impacting the market significantly, increasing the cost of imported electronic components. This challenge also fosters regional manufacturing and domestic sourcing, pushing innovation toward cost-effective solutions.

The comprehensive building automation and control system market research report provides insights on global market size, regional shares, market trends, and competitive analysis essential for navigating this evolving landscape. The research covers Asia-Pacific as the largest market by 2025, with Europe projected as the fastest-growing region. The geographical analysis spans key economies, including China, USA, Germany, and more, accounting for regional revenues and strategic opportunities specific to each area.

The market includes revenues from services such as installation, integration, system upgrades, and energy management, with values representing direct factory gate sales. The research encapsulates every aspect of the market value chain, equipping stakeholders with deep insights into prevailing and upcoming market dynamics.

Markets Covered: Offerings include Solutions and Services, segmented by Technology (Wired and Wireless) and End Users (Residential, Commercial, Industrial). Subsegments cover Hardware, Software, Installation, Integration, Support, Maintenance, and Managed Services.

Key Companies Mentioned: Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Ltd, Siemens AG, Cisco Systems Inc, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc, ABB Ltd, and others.

Geographies Included: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain, covering regions like Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Global Building Automation and Control System Market Trends and Strategies

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Integration of Intelligent Control Algorithms

Growth in Smart Building Deployments

Advancement in Remote Facility Management

Rising Adoption of Energy Optimization Systems

Expansion of Predictive Maintenance Solutions

