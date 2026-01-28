Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Report 2026-2030: Emerging Revenue Opportunities, $48.4 Billion Growth Outlook, Company Profiles

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. It provides insights into global market sizes, regional shares, and future opportunities.





The semiconductor assembly and testing services market is witnessing robust growth, projected to expand from $36.85 billion in 2025 to $39.15 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 6.2%. This upward trend is attributed to increasing consumer electronics demand, the complexity of integrated circuits, and the outsourcing advantages in assembly and testing. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $48.43 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 5.5%, driven by advancements in automotive electronics, demand for advanced nodes, and the expansion of 5G technology.

Key trends shaping the market terrain include the adoption of advanced packaging technologies, an increased focus on automotive-grade testing, and the widespread outsourcing of testing services. The expansion of wafer-level solutions and enhanced automation in testing processes further underline the market's dynamic progress.

The surge in demand for semiconductor components in consumer electronics is notable. With the May 2023 report from the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association indicating a production increase to $204.75 million, the need for reliable components in smartphones, tablets, and more continues to rise. This demand is propelled by urbanization, disposable incomes, and the e-commerce boom, necessitating robust assembly and testing procedures.

Prominent market players, such as Advantest Corporation, are investing in cutting-edge solutions like real-time data infrastructure. This innovation facilitates rapid, automated decision-making by analyzing semiconductor test data in milliseconds. Advantest's ACS RTDI platform exemplifies this, providing comprehensive analytics and reducing packaging costs by addressing test failures early in the process. Similarly, Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd. enhances its market presence by acquiring Qorvo Inc.'s assembly and test facilities, strengthening its service offerings and expertise in RF components.

By Service: Assembly and Packaging Services; Testing Services

Assembly and Packaging Services; Testing Services By Packaging Technology: Flip-Chip; Wire Bond; Others

Flip-Chip; Wire Bond; Others By End Use Industry: Telecommunications, Computing and Networking, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive Electronics, Others

Assembly and Packaging Services: Wafer Level Packaging, Flip Chip Packaging, and more

Wafer Level Packaging, Flip Chip Packaging, and more Testing Services: Functional Testing, Burn-In Testing, and more

Companies Featured: The report includes profiles of key industry players like Powertech Technology Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Intel Corporation, and others.

Geographical Coverage: The report encompasses major markets such as the USA, China, India, and others, split across regions like Asia-Pacific and North America.

Data: The report includes valuable data on market size, growth, GDP ratios, and more, all presented via Word, PDF, or an interactive format along with an Excel dashboard.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $39.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $48.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

