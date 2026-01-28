Fruit Powder Market to Reach USD 42.17 Billion by 2035, Driven by Clean-Label and Functional Food Demand

Ottawa, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fruit powder market size stood at USD 20.27 billion in 2025 and is predicted to grow from USD 21.81 billion in 2026 to reach around USD 42.17 billion by 2035, as reported by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is observed to grow due to higher demand for nutritious ingredients, nutritional supplements, sweets, bakery and confectionery, and other similar items. Higher demand for clean-label and healthier options also helps to fuel the growth of the market.

Key Highlights of Fruit Powder Market

By region, Asia Pacific led the global fruit powder market in 2025, accounting for approximately 45% of the total market share, while North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2026 to 2035.

By fruit type, the citrus fruit segment dominated the fruit powder market in 2025, holding around 38% of the market share, whereas the exotic/superfruit powders segment is projected to grow at a notable CAGR during 2026–2035.

By form, the freeze-dried segment accounted for the largest share of the fruit powder market in 2025 at approximately 42%, while the spray-freeze-dried and specialty powders segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

By end use, the food and beverage segment led the market in 2025, capturing nearly 50% of the total share, whereas the e-commerce/direct-to-consumer packaged products segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the projected period.

“Fruit powders have moved beyond being a flavoring ingredient, they are now a strategic solution for clean-label reformulation, supply-chain resilience, and functional nutrition,” said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB. “Their ability to deliver consistent quality across seasons and geographies is reshaping how global food brands think about fruit sourcing.”

Higher Demand for Healthier Alternatives Is Fueling the Demand for the Fruit Powder Industry

The fruit powder market is observed to grow due to higher demand for clean-label, convenient, and natural options. The market is also observed to grow due to technologically advanced methods such as spray drying, freeze-drying, vacuum drying, and different dehydration methods, which help maintain the nutritional factor of the fruit powder, helpful for the growth of the market. Longer shelf life and intact nutritional quality of fruit powders for usage in the preparation of different fortified and functional food and beverage options are another major factor for the growth of the fruit powder market.

Technologically Advanced Methods are helpful for the Growth of the Fruit Powder Market

Technologically advanced methods such as spray drying, freeze drying, nanoencapsulation, microencapsulation, and other similar methods help to keep the flavors, nutrition, and taste of the fruit powders intact. It helps to enhance the nutritional levels and flavors of various food and beverages options, further fueling the growth of the market. Advanced methods, when combined with vacuum drying and ultrasound pretreatment, can enhance the quality and shelf life of the product, further fueling the market’s growth.

Impact of AI in the Fruit Powder Market

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being applied across the global fruit powder market to improve raw material utilization, drying efficiency, and quality consistency in diverse production environments spanning Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Africa. Machine learning models analyze variability in fruit maturity, varietal characteristics, sugar profiles, moisture content, and acidity to optimize preprocessing decisions such as pulping intensity, concentration levels, and carrier selection before drying, which is critical in regions with seasonal harvest volatility. In product development, AI supports the selection and parameter optimization of spray drying, freeze drying, and drum drying technologies by predicting color retention, flavor integrity, nutrient preservation, and hygroscopic behavior under different climatic and processing conditions.

AI is also applied in global shelf-life and logistics modeling, where predictive analytics assess risks related to moisture uptake, caking, oxidation, and flavor loss during long-distance storage and cross-border transport. From a regulatory and quality perspective, AI supports contaminant risk screening, specification harmonization, and labeling compliance by aligning product parameters with international food standards and safety frameworks referenced by the Food and Agriculture Organization and the Codex Alimentarius Commission, enabling suppliers to meet multi-market export requirements more efficiently.

Recent Developments in the Fruit Powder Market

In February 2025, Dole, the fruit and vegetable multinational, signed a partnership with Givaudan for the distribution of green banana powder, a recycled ingredient made by a division of Dole Asia Holdings.



New Trends of Fruit Powder Market

Higher demand for tailored health needs, with the help of different types of fruit powders in various flavors, helps to fuel the growth of the market.

Higher demand for clean-label, organic, functional, and fortified options by health-conscious consumers is another major factor for the growth of the market.

Higher demand for eco-friendly, clean, and sustainable options also helps to elevate the growth of the market.



Product Survey of the Fruit Powder Market

Product Category Description or Function Common Forms or Variants Key Applications or User Segments Representative Brands or Product Types Spray-Dried Fruit Powders Fruit powders produced via spray drying to retain flavor and color with good solubility Mango, strawberry, banana, apple powders Beverage manufacturers, instant mix producers Spray-dried fruit powder ingredients Freeze-Dried Fruit Powders Low-temperature dried powders preserving aroma, nutrients, and natural color Berry powders, citrus powders Premium nutrition brands, functional foods Freeze-dried fruit powders Drum-Dried Fruit Powders Economical fruit powders with strong cooked fruit notes Banana, mango drum-dried powders Bakery, confectionery manufacturers Drum-dried fruit powders Organic Fruit Powders Fruit powders produced from certified organic fruits Organic-certified fruit variants Organic and clean-label food brands Organic fruit powder ingredients Fruit Juice Powders Powders derived from concentrated fruit juices Orange juice powder, apple juice powder Beverage premixes, flavor systems Juice-based fruit powders Fruit Pulp Powders Powders retaining fruit fiber and pulp components High-fiber fruit powders Bakery, snack, nutrition products Fruit pulp powder ingredients Fruit Powder Blends Blended powders combining multiple fruit types Mixed berry blends, tropical blends Smoothie mixes, nutrition brands Multi-fruit powder blends Encapsulated Fruit Powders Fruit powders protected for flavor stability and shelf life Encapsulated flavor powders Beverages, supplements Encapsulated fruit ingredients Fruit Powders for Dairy Alternatives Fruit powders optimized for dispersion and stability in plant-based dairy Beverage-grade fruit powders Plant-based dairy manufacturers Fruit powders for non-dairy applications Specialty Fruit Powders Application-specific or high-phytonutrient fruit powders Antioxidant-rich berry powders Functional food and supplement brands Specialty fruit powder formulations



Fruit Powder Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Fruit Powder Market?

Higher demand for health and wellness is leading to higher demand for organic, fortified, and functional options, fueling the growth of the market. Higher demand for natural options to enhance the nutritional quality and colors of different types of food and beverage options also helps to fuel the growth of the market. Fruit powders have a longer shelf life along with additional nutritional benefits, further fueling the growth of the market. Higher demand for clean-label, vegan, and plant-based options also helps to fuel the growth of the market.

High Production Costs Affecting the Growth of the Fruit Powder Market

High production costs involving the use of technologically advanced machines are one of the major restrictions in the growth of the market. Techniques such as spray drying and freeze drying, involving the use of technologically advanced machinery with major costs, are another major restriction in the growth of the market. All these factors lead to higher costs of the final product, further hampering the growth.

Higher Demand for Functional Food and Beverages is fueling the Growth of the Fruit Powder Market

The growing population of health-conscious consumers leading to higher demand for functional, organic, fortified, and natural food and beverage options is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. Higher demand for functional and fortified smoothies, protein bar, dietary supplements, and nutraceuticals is another major factor fueling the growth of the market. Higher demand for nutritional options to aid a healthy lifestyle is another major factor fueling the growth of the market.

Fruit Powder Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Led the Fruit Powder Market in 2025

Asia Pacific dominated the fruit powder market in 2025, due to factors such as rapid urbanization, affordability, and accessibility, which fueled the growth of the market. Higher demand for fruit powders for the preparation of different types of food and beverage options is another major factor fueling the growth of the market. India has made a major contribution to the growth of the market due to higher demand for the product for the manufacturing of different types of fruit and beverage options, the bakery industry, and other similar options, fueling the growth of the market.

North America Is Observed to Be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Foreseeable Period

North America is observed to be the fastest-growing region in the foreseen period due to higher demand for the product for various applications. Higher demand in various domains such as nutraceuticals, functional options, and various other domains also helps to fuel the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. Higher nutritional profile, versatility, and extended shelf life of the product in the region are other major factors fueling the growth of the market. Higher demand for plant-based, organic, and clean-label options also helps to fuel the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. The US has made a major contribution to the growth of the market due to higher demand for functional, nutraceutical, and health supplements, fueling the growth of the market.

Europe Is Observed to Have a Notable Growth in the Foreseen Period

Europe is observed to have a notable growth in the foreseen period due to higher demand for natural and organic options to enhance flavors and appearances of different types of food and beverage options, which is helpful for the growth of the market. Higher demand for the product for the manufacturing of different types of convenient options, ready-to-drink beverages, pre-mixes, fortified snacks, and confectionery is another major factor for the growth of the market. Germany has made a major contribution to the growth of the market due to higher demand for healthier as well as convenient food options, fueling the growth of the market.

Trade Analysis for the Fruit Powder Market

What Is Actually Traded (Product Forms and HS Proxies)

Fruit powders derived from fruits such as mango, apple, banana, berries, and papaya, used in food and beverage applications (e.g., smoothies, snacks, bakery, and confectionery), are commonly traded under HS 12119099 for dried fruit powders and variants reflecting “plants and parts of plants, whether or not cut, crushed or powdered.” (Different subheadings around Chapter 12 are used depending on fruit type and drying method.)

derived from fruits such as mango, apple, banana, berries, and papaya, used in food and beverage applications (e.g., smoothies, snacks, bakery, and confectionery), are commonly traded under for dried fruit powders and variants reflecting “plants and parts of plants, whether or not cut, crushed or powdered.” (Different subheadings around Chapter 12 are used depending on fruit type and drying method.) Fruit powders classified under plant parts or combined preparations may also be coded under HS 21069099 when included in composite food preparations, especially when blended with other ingredients for ready-to-use mixes.

or combined preparations may also be coded under when included in composite food preparations, especially when blended with other ingredients for ready-to-use mixes. Fruit powders of dried fruits such as dates, figs, or mangoes may be traded under HS codes in Chapter 08 (e.g., 08045090 for mango powder) depending on customs interpretation of dried fruit products in powder form.

such as dates, figs, or mangoes may be traded under HS codes in Chapter 08 (e.g., for mango powder) depending on customs interpretation of dried fruit products in powder form. Freeze-dried fruit powders and other technologically processed fruit powders can be traded under multiple HS headings, with 07129090 used for powders of dried vegetables and fruits not further prepared, or under the broader classification for processed powders.

and other technologically processed fruit powders can be traded under multiple HS headings, with 07129090 used for powders of dried vegetables and fruits not further prepared, or under the broader classification for processed powders. Packaging and ancillary materials for fruit powder shipments, such as sacks and containers, are typically traded under separate HS codes (e.g., HS 3923 for plastic sacks) not counted as the product itself.



Top Exporters (Supply Hubs)

India appears as a prominent exporter of fruit powder, especially under HS 0813 for dried fruit powders, accounting for a high share of shipments in some datasets.

appears as a prominent exporter of fruit powder, especially under HS 0813 for dried fruit powders, accounting for a high share of shipments in some datasets. China is a major exporter of fruit powder components and derived fruit powder ingredients to global markets, particularly when classified under broader vegetable and fruit powder HS categories.

is a major exporter of fruit powder components and derived fruit powder ingredients to global markets, particularly when classified under broader vegetable and fruit powder HS categories. Netherlands serves as a re-export hub for global fruit powder shipments into European supply chains.

serves as a re-export hub for global fruit powder shipments into European supply chains. France and Germany also export fruit powder products and fruit-derived powder preparations into intra-EU and global food ingredient markets.

and also export fruit powder products and fruit-derived powder preparations into intra-EU and global food ingredient markets. Chile and other South American fruit producers contribute export volumes for specific fruit powders such as banana or berry powders when coded under relevant HS subheadings.



Top Importers (Demand Centres)

United States is a leading importer of fruit powders across multiple HS classifications, reflecting strong demand from food processors and beverage manufacturers.

is a leading importer of fruit powders across multiple HS classifications, reflecting strong demand from food processors and beverage manufacturers. Venezuela and Australia feature among significant import markets for fruit powders, driven by both consumer and industrial food sectors.

and feature among significant import markets for fruit powders, driven by both consumer and industrial food sectors. European Union countries collectively import large volumes of fruit powders for industrial food manufacturing and bakery applications.

countries collectively import large volumes of fruit powders for industrial food manufacturing and bakery applications. Japan and South Korea import fruit powder ingredients for beverage, snack, and confectionery applications. (Trade patterns in processed fruit and powder ingredients often show activity in Asian import data.)

Typical Trade Flows and Logistics Patterns

Bulk fruit powder shipments move via containerized sea freight from production hubs (Asia, Europe, Latin America) to global demand centres.

move via containerized sea freight from production hubs (Asia, Europe, Latin America) to global demand centres. Temperature-controlled and moisture-protected packaging is used to preserve quality of fruit powders over long distances.

is used to preserve quality of fruit powders over long distances. Air freight shipments are used for high-value or short-lead-time deliveries to food manufacturers requiring rapid replenishment.

are used for high-value or short-lead-time deliveries to food manufacturers requiring rapid replenishment. Regional distribution hubs repack fruit powder into smaller quantities and handle compliance labeling prior to delivery.

Trade Drivers and Structural Factors

Growing convenience food and beverage processing sectors drive demand for fruit powder as a shelf-stable ingredient in smoothies, baby food, baked products, and snacks.

drive demand for fruit powder as a shelf-stable ingredient in smoothies, baby food, baked products, and snacks. Technological adoption of freeze-drying and spray-drying enhances nutritional retention, boosting preference for premium fruit powders in processed foods.

of freeze-drying and spray-drying enhances nutritional retention, boosting preference for premium fruit powders in processed foods. Clean-label and natural ingredient trends support use of fruit powders over artificial fruit flavours.

support use of fruit powders over artificial fruit flavours. Variability in fresh fruit supply due to seasonality increases reliance on fruit powder imports in off-season periods.

Ingredient standardization by multinational food producers steers repeat import demand.



Regulatory, Quality, and Market-Access Considerations

Fruit powder must comply with food safety standards , including permissible moisture content, microbial limits, and labelling of fruit origin.

, including permissible moisture content, microbial limits, and labelling of fruit origin. HS classification affects tariff treatment and documentation , requiring proper interpretation of powder vs dried fruit headings for customs.

, requiring proper interpretation of powder vs dried fruit headings for customs. Allergen declarations and traceability documentation may be required in some importing jurisdictions.

Fruit powder used in infant or specialized nutrition applications may face additional ingredient approval pathways.

Government Initiatives and Public-Policy Influences

Policies promoting value addition in agriculture and export incentives influence production and competiveness of fruit powder exporters.

and export incentives influence production and competiveness of fruit powder exporters. Food safety modernization programs shape compliance requirements for imported powder ingredients.

Trade facilitation measures and tariff harmonization agreements impact the movement of processed food ingredients including fruit powders.



Fruit Powder Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 7.6% Market Size in 2026 USD 21.81 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 23.47 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 29.24 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 42.17 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Fruit Powder Market Segmental Analysis

Fruit Type Analysis

The citrus fruit segment led the fruit powder market in 2025, due to its high nutritional profile and multiple health benefits, further fueling the growth of the market. Higher usage of citrus fruit powder for the preparation of innovative and exotic beverages and food items is another major factor propelling the growth of the market. The market also observes growth due to higher demand for such fruit powders to avoid synthetic and harmful options by consumers.

The exotic/super fruit powder segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its additional health benefits for improved immunity, digestion, and other health benefits, fueling the growth of the market. The market also observes growth due to higher demand for personalized nutrition options along with flavorful recommendations, which also help to fuel the market’s growth in the foreseeable period.

Form Analysis

The freeze-dried segment led the fruit powder market in 2025, due to multiple benefits of the segment, enhancing the quality of the product and further fueling the growth of the market. The methods help to keep the vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients of the fruit intact, which is further helpful for the market’s growth. Advanced technology helps the method to enhance the product quality, maintain cost-efficiency, and lower production cost, which is helpful for the manufacturers, further fueling the growth of the market. The segment is also a natural and additive-free formula for adding natural colors to various food and beverage options, which is helpful for the growth of the market.

The spray-freeze-dried segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to multiple benefits of the technologically advanced methods helpful to maintain the nutrition of the elements, further fueling the growth of the market in the foreseen period. The segment also focuses on maintaining the flavors and colors of the product, along with maintaining cost-efficiency at the mass level, further fueling the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

End Use Analysis

The fruit and beverage segment led the fruit powder market in 2025, due to higher usage of different types of fruit powders for the preparation of various edible options, further fueling the growth of the market. Preparation of different types of coffee drinks, powdered protein powders, fermented alcohol, juices, and smoothie requires fruit powders, further propelling the growth of the market. The product is also utilized in the preparation of breakfast cereals, biscuits, teas, and infusions, which is helpful for elevating the growth of the market. Hence, such factors altogether help to enhance the growth of the market.

The online segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to the ease provided by the platform, which allows consumers to shop for their desired products without visiting the physical stores. This is one of the major factors fueling the growth of the market. Online stores have a huge product portfolio, which is helpful for consumers to explore new and innovative options and shop for the best one, further fueling the market’s growth. The growth is also propelled with the help of attractive schemes and discounts provided by the platform to attract consumers.

Top Companies in Fruit Powder Market

Kerry Group PLC

SunOpta Inc.

Fitzpatrick & Company

Givaudan SA

Olam International Ltd.

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

VDF FutureCeuticals, Inc.

Nutralliance LLC

Bioriginal Food & Science Corp.

MML Fruit Processing Pvt. Ltd.

Schreiber & Co., Inc.

Pristine Ingredients Inc.

Sungiven Foods

ICL Food Specialties



Segments Covered in the Report

By Fruit Type

Citrus Fruits (Orange, Lemon, Lime)

Berries (Strawberry, Blueberry, Raspberry)

Tropical Fruits (Mango, Pineapple, Banana)

Apple & Pear

Exotic / Superfruit Powders (Acai, Goji, Dragon Fruit)



By Form

Freeze-Dried

Spray-Dried

Vacuum-Dried

Hot Air-Dried

Spray-Freeze-Dried & Specialty Powders



By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplement Manufacturers

Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical

Cosmetic & Personal Care

E-commerce / Direct-to-Consumer Packaged Products



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

