Power Discrete and Module Market to Reach $41.45 Billion by 2030 Amidst Electrification and Renewables Boom

Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period.





The power discrete and module market is experiencing robust growth, with market size expanding significantly over recent years. In 2025, the market is projected to reach $30.49 billion, increasing to $32.55 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This uptick is largely driven by the expanding industrial power electronics sector, burgeoning adoption of power semiconductors in consumer electronics, expansion of telecom infrastructure, a surge in demand for efficient power conversion, and the growth of renewable energy installations.

Looking forward, the market is expected to continue this upward trajectory, projected to reach $41.45 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.2%. Key factors propelling market expansion include the rapid electrification of vehicles, increased installation of renewable power systems, growing demand for fast-charging infrastructure, advancements in wide bandgap semiconductor technologies, and heightened investments in smart grid infrastructure. Trends during this period will likely include heightened adoption of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power devices, demand for high-efficiency power modules in electric vehicle platforms, and greater integration of power modules in industrial automation systems.

The escalating demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is significantly bolstering market growth, driven by environmental concerns, energy efficiency goals, and government initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Power discrete components and modules are critical in supporting EV technology, ensuring reliable and efficient power management. A notable example is the 35% year-on-year increase in electric car sales from 2022 to 2023, as reported by the International Energy Agency.

Major industry players are innovating aggressively. For instance, Infineon Technologies introduced the TDM2254xD series dual-phase power modules in February 2024, designed to enhance AI power supply efficiency in data centers. These modules incorporate OptiMOS MOSFETs and feature innovative designs to optimize heat transfer.

In February 2023, Micross acquired Infineon Technologies AG's high-reliability DC-DC converter business, enhancing its power management solutions. This move underscores strategic acquisitions as a means to expand market share and intellectual property portfolios.

The power discrete and module market is characterized by competition among key players such as Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, and others. The market is also heavily influenced by changing global trade relations and tariffs, which affect the cost and supply chain dynamics. However, these challenges are driving localization and investment in domestic production capabilities.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Power Discrete; Power Module.

By Component: Thyristor, Diode, Rectifier, MOSFET, IGBT, and others.

By Material: Silicon Carbide (SiC), Gallium Nitride (GaN), Silicon (Si).

By Industry Vertical: Telecommunication, Industrial, Automotive, Renewable, Consumer and Enterprise, Military, Defense and Aerospace, Medical.

Geographical Focus

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series & Data Utility

Offers a five-year historical and ten-year forecast timeline, providing comprehensive data sets on market size, growth ratios, GDP impact, and expenditure metrics. Data segmented by country and region allows for robust competitive analysis.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $32.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $41.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Power Discrete and Module market report include:

