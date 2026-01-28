SiC-on-Insulator (SiCOI) Film Market Review 2021-2026 and Forecast to 2030 & 2035: Booming Market to Grow at 48.3% CAGR, Hitting $550 Million by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SiC-on-Insulator (SiCOI) Film Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers detailed insights, including statistics on market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, market trends, and opportunities.





The SiC-on-Insulator (SiCOI) film market is poised for substantial growth, with its size projected to increase from $0.09 billion in 2025 to $0.13 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.3%. This growth is driven by the expansion of power semiconductor devices, early adoption of silicon carbide materials, increased demand for high-temperature electronics, and advancements in semiconductor technologies.

Looking forward, the market is expected to grow to $0.55 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 42.6%. Key growth drivers include the expansion of electric vehicle (EV) power systems, growing investments in energy-efficient electronics, and rising demand for high-frequency RF devices. Notable trends include the adoption of SiCOI films in high-power devices, use in high-temperature applications, advancements in wafer bonding technologies, and the expansion of SiC-based materials in power electronics.

The increasing popularity of EVs is a significant factor propelling the SiCOI market. SiCOI films enhance the efficiency and reliability of power electronics in EVs, contributing to longer battery life and improved performance. The International Energy Agency (IEA) anticipates that global EV numbers will surge from 30 million in 2022 to about 240 million by 2030, underlining the market's potential.

Major market players, including Soitec SA, are investing in innovative substrates to boost thermal conductivity and streamline manufacturing. For instance, Soitec's new facility in France utilizes patented technology to enhance SiC substrate reuse by 70%, reflecting a commitment to sustainable and efficient manufacturing processes. Additionally, Soitec's partnership with Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. aims at developing advanced polySiC substrates for next-generation SiCOI wafers.

Prominent companies in this sector encompass Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd., Nippon Steel Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and others. These entities are essential in driving market innovations and competitive dynamics.

The market outlook is influenced by global trade dynamics, including tariffs affecting SiC substrate costs and manufacturing technologies. These changes have prompted a shift toward domestic production and regional capacity expansion, bolstering long-term supply chain resilience.

Research Coverage:

Market Characteristics: Detailed analysis of key offerings, brand differentiation, and product innovation.

Detailed analysis of key offerings, brand differentiation, and product innovation. Supply Chain: Overview of value chains, raw materials, resources, and supplier competitiveness.

Overview of value chains, raw materials, resources, and supplier competitiveness. Trends and Strategies: Explore market dynamics through technology advances like AI and sustainability, with strategic recommendations.

Explore market dynamics through technology advances like AI and sustainability, with strategic recommendations. Regulatory and Investment: Examination of regulatory frameworks, investment trends, and industry incentives.

Examination of regulatory frameworks, investment trends, and industry incentives. Market Size: Comprehensive historical and forecast data reflecting market growth factors including AI, automation, geopolitical effects, and economic trends.

Comprehensive historical and forecast data reflecting market growth factors including AI, automation, geopolitical effects, and economic trends. Competition: Analysis of market competitiveness and leading companies' performance with detailed financial reviews.

Analysis of market competitiveness and leading companies' performance with detailed financial reviews. Geographies: Expanded analysis including Taiwan and Southeast Asia within the global supply chain context.

Markets Covered:

Substrate: Silicon (Si), Silicon Carbide (SiC), Sapphire, Other Substrates.

Technology Route: Smart Cut, Grinding, Polishing, Bonding Technologies.

Wafer Size: 100 MM, 150 MM, 200 MM, 300 MM.

Applications: Power Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics.

Subsegments:

Silicon (Si) Substrates: High-Resistivity, Low-Resistivity.

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrates: 4H-SiC, 6H-SiC, 3C-SiC.

Sapphire Substrates: Patterned, C-Plane, R-Plane.

Time Series: The report covers five years of historical data and provides forecasts for ten additional years.

Data Available: Ratios of market size to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita analysis.

Data Segmentation: Historical and forecast data for countries and regions, competitors' market share, and market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 42.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this SiC-on-Insulator (SiCOI) Film market report include:

Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd.

Nippon Steel Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Micron Technology

Toshiba Corporation

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

Murata Manufacturing

Analog Devices Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Coherent Corp.

Rohm Co. Ltd.

ASM International

GlobalWafers

Disco Corporation

Soitec

Wolfspeed

X-FAB Silicon Foundries

Cree Inc.

Transphorm

United Silicon Carbide Inc.

SK Siltron

SICC Materials Co. Ltd.

SiCrystal AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zepuld

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment