Crane and Hoist Market Projected to Reach $43.85 Billion by 2030 Driven by Construction Boom, Logistics Expansion, and Modern Manufacturing

The crane and hoist market has witnessed substantial growth over recent years, with its market size projected to expand from $33.81 billion in 2025 to $35.73 billion in 2026, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This expansion is driven by increasing investment in industrial infrastructure, the adoption of lifting automation, construction industry growth, logistical and warehousing expansion, and new manufacturing facility development.

Looking ahead, the crane and hoist market is expected to reach $43.85 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2%. Key growth drivers include integrating smart lifting controls, demand for energy-efficient systems, automated material handling expansion, and modular lifting architectures adoption. Emerging trends feature automated lifting systems, smart safety and load monitoring, remote-controlled crane operations, and energy-efficient hoists.

Construction activities, fueled by urbanization and infrastructure projects, significantly drive the crane and hoist market's growth. These machines are essential for lifting heavy materials and prefabricated components, as seen in the 3.7% increase in global construction output in 2024 reported by Atradius N.V.

Innovation remains crucial, with major companies focusing on advanced technological solutions such as electric and hybrid cranes. Hiab, for example, introduced its HIAB WSPR, an eco-friendly, next-generation electric hybrid crane capable of reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%. This crane offers emission-free operation and is particularly suitable for low-emission areas and night operations.

Strategic acquisitions also play a role in market consolidation. Mazzella Companies' acquisition of Piedmont Hoist & Crane in May 2024 reflects a focus on enhancing engineering and manufacturing capabilities, thereby solidifying its competitive positioning.

Leading firms in this sector, such as Kubota Corporation, Kobe Steel Ltd., Liebherr-International GmbH, and others, continue to innovate and expand market offerings. The industry's landscape is influenced by changing trade relations and tariffs, which impact costs for imported components, notably steel and electronics. Despite these challenges, tariffs are prompting domestic manufacturing and strengthening regional supply chains.

Scope: The report segments the market by type (Crane; Hoist), operation (Hydraulic; Electric; Hybrid), and application (Construction; Transportation; Marine; Oil and Gas; Mining; Agriculture; Other Applications). Subsegments include various crane types and hoist technology.

Companies Mentioned: Leading players such as Kubota Corporation, Kobe Steel Ltd., Liebherr-International GmbH, Sany Group, and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. are analyzed, among others.

Geographical Coverage: The report spans countries including the USA, China, India, Germany, and more, with a regional focus on Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and other significant economic areas.

Time Series: The analysis extends to five years of historical data and projections for the next ten years, providing a robust framework for strategic planning.

