Crane and Hoist Market Projected to Reach $43.85 Billion by 2030 Driven by Construction Boom, Logistics Expansion, and Modern Manufacturing

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crane and Hoist Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides comprehensive statistics, including global market size, regional shares, detailed market segments, and trends. Asia-Pacific represents the largest region within this sector as of 2025.

The crane and hoist market has witnessed substantial growth over recent years, with its market size projected to expand from $33.81 billion in 2025 to $35.73 billion in 2026, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This expansion is driven by increasing investment in industrial infrastructure, the adoption of lifting automation, construction industry growth, logistical and warehousing expansion, and new manufacturing facility development.

Looking ahead, the crane and hoist market is expected to reach $43.85 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2%. Key growth drivers include integrating smart lifting controls, demand for energy-efficient systems, automated material handling expansion, and modular lifting architectures adoption. Emerging trends feature automated lifting systems, smart safety and load monitoring, remote-controlled crane operations, and energy-efficient hoists.

Construction activities, fueled by urbanization and infrastructure projects, significantly drive the crane and hoist market's growth. These machines are essential for lifting heavy materials and prefabricated components, as seen in the 3.7% increase in global construction output in 2024 reported by Atradius N.V.

Innovation remains crucial, with major companies focusing on advanced technological solutions such as electric and hybrid cranes. Hiab, for example, introduced its HIAB WSPR, an eco-friendly, next-generation electric hybrid crane capable of reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%. This crane offers emission-free operation and is particularly suitable for low-emission areas and night operations.

Strategic acquisitions also play a role in market consolidation. Mazzella Companies' acquisition of Piedmont Hoist & Crane in May 2024 reflects a focus on enhancing engineering and manufacturing capabilities, thereby solidifying its competitive positioning.

Leading firms in this sector, such as Kubota Corporation, Kobe Steel Ltd., Liebherr-International GmbH, and others, continue to innovate and expand market offerings. The industry's landscape is influenced by changing trade relations and tariffs, which impact costs for imported components, notably steel and electronics. Despite these challenges, tariffs are prompting domestic manufacturing and strengthening regional supply chains.

Research Coverage:

  • Market Characteristics: Evaluates key products, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.
  • Supply Chain Analysis: Overview of the value chain and competitive positions within it.
  • Trends and Strategies: Identifies technology trends like digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation for competitive advantage.
  • Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Insights into regulatory frameworks, policies, and funding trends.
  • Market Size: Provides historical growth data and future market forecasts.
  • Forecasts: Includes impacts of technological advancements, economic factors, and geopolitical situations on the market.

Scope: The report segments the market by type (Crane; Hoist), operation (Hydraulic; Electric; Hybrid), and application (Construction; Transportation; Marine; Oil and Gas; Mining; Agriculture; Other Applications). Subsegments include various crane types and hoist technology.

Companies Mentioned: Leading players such as Kubota Corporation, Kobe Steel Ltd., Liebherr-International GmbH, Sany Group, and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. are analyzed, among others.

Geographical Coverage: The report spans countries including the USA, China, India, Germany, and more, with a regional focus on Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and other significant economic areas.

Time Series: The analysis extends to five years of historical data and projections for the next ten years, providing a robust framework for strategic planning.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2026-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$35.73 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$43.85 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.2%
Regions CoveredGlobal

The companies featured in this Crane and Hoist market report include:

  • Kubota Corporation
  • Kobe Steel Ltd.
  • Liebherr-International GmbH
  • Sany Group
  • Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
  • Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • Ingersoll Rand Inc.
  • Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Cargotec Corporation
  • Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd
  • Terex Corporation
  • Konecranes
  • The Manitowoc Company Inc.
  • PALFINGER AG
  • Tadano Ltd.
  • Columbus McKinnon Corporation
  • Kito Corporation
  • Kobelco Construction Machineru USA Inc.
  • Action Construction Equipment Ltd.
  • ABUS Kransysteme GmbH
  • Wolffkran International AG
  • Gorbel Inc.
  • STAHL CraneSystems GmbH
  • Street Crane Company Limited
  • XCMG Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ig411p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Crane and Hoist Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Crane
                            
                            
                                Hoists
                            
                            
                                Industrial Lifting Equipment
                            
                            
                                Lifting Equipment
                            
                            
                                Mobile Crane
                            
                            
                                Overhead Crane
                            
                            
                                Tower Crane
                            
                            
                                Wire Rope
                            
                            
                                Wire Rope Hoist
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading