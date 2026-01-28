Kabuki Syndrome Market Insight & Epidemiology Report 2034: Strategic Market Analysis and Forecast for Rare Disease Therapeutics

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kabuki Syndrome - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Kabuki Syndrome – Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 delivers the most comprehensive, data-driven analysis available on the clinical and commercial dynamics of Kabuki syndrome across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. This authoritative market research report integrates detailed epidemiology, treatment landscape evaluation, emerging pipeline assessment, and strategic market forecasts to support C-level executives, strategy leaders, R&D teams, and decision-makers in rare disease therapeutics.

Covering historical and forecasted data from 2020–2034, the report provides an in-depth examination of patient populations – including total prevalent, diagnosed, gender-specific, age-specific, and genetic subtype cases – delivering the rare disease market intelligence essential for revenue projections and go-to-market planning. It also outlines the current treatment landscape, unmet medical needs, and the competitive dynamics shaping Kabuki syndrome drug development and commercialization.

Why This Report Matters:

• Actionable Epidemiology Intelligence: Understand historical and forecasted prevalence and diagnosis trends across the 7MM to inform portfolio prioritization and market entry timing.

• Strategic Pipeline Analysis: Gain clarity on the limited but emerging therapeutic landscape, including Phase Ib/II asset vafidemstat and key collaborations reshaping clinical development.

• Competitive Landscape Insight: Benchmark current therapies and emerging competitors to refine positioning and differentiate product strategy.

• Market Size & Forecasting: Forecast market value through 2034 by therapy and region, enabling precise revenue modeling and investment decision support.

• Unmet Needs & Treatment Algorithms: Assess gaps in care and standard of practice to prioritize R&D efforts and address critical clinical demands.

Key Highlights

No treatments currently address the root causes of Kabuki syndrome. Existing therapies manage symptoms.

In June 2025, Kabuki Syndrome Foundation (KSF) invested USD 66,500 with Unravel Biosciences for repurposed drugs targeting KDM6A gene mutations, the first KSF-funded Kabuki syndrome type 2 drug screen.

In May 2025, InnoSer partnered with KSF for preclinical testing of vafidemstat to explore therapeutic potential using Kmt2d +/?Geo mouse models.

mouse models. KSF hosted a global consensus meeting for clinical management guidelines, with final guidelines expected by 2026 to standardize treatment and care.

Vafidemsat by Oryzon Genomics, in Phase Ib/II, is the sole therapy under development for Kabuki syndrome.

Kabuki Syndrome Overview

Kabuki syndrome is rare, genetic, and tied to mutations in the KMT2D or KDM6A genes, resulting in developmental issues affecting multiple body systems. It is characterized by distinct facial features and various physical and cognitive challenges.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





Oryzon





