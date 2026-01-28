Sebastian Jarosch becomes Head of AI at Casinos Groups

Vienna, Austria, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sebastian Jarosch is no longer solely the founder and managing director of Casino Groups as he is also taking on the role of Head of AI, at least on an interim basis. This personnel decision marks a conscious step towards closer integration of corporate management and technological responsibility.

In future, Jarosch will not only be responsible for the strategic direction of the company, but also for the further development of the AI systems that already form a central part of the product landscape. Casino Groups is one of the best-known platforms, which has been using and continuously developing an AI-supported rating system for online casinos for some time.

That is why the managing director is now also Head of AI

The decision to anchor the role of Head of AI directly at management level was a conscious one. Artificial intelligence now influences almost all areas of the affiliate business, from content structures and data analysis to regulatory documentation and product logic. Such a development requires decisions that bring together economic objectives, technological possibilities and legal frameworks.

Sebastian Jarosch brings this perspective from years of experience in the iGaming sector. As an entrepreneur, he is familiar with economic dependencies as well as the challenges of increasing regulation. The additional responsibility in the AI area makes it possible to set technological courses more quickly, define priorities more clearly and establish innovation as an integral part of corporate management.

Casino Groups as a technology-driven affiliate company

For years, Casino Groups has not seen itself as a classic affiliate in the traditional sense. The company operates platforms that combine editorial depth, data-based comparison logic and technological infrastructure. The aim is to provide guidance in an increasingly complex market while meeting the growing demands of partners and regulatory authorities.

This aspiration is also reflected in the internal organisation. Technology is not seen as a supporting secondary function, but as a core competence. The fact that the managing director himself has taken on the role of Head of AI underlines this approach and makes it clear that product quality and technological excellence are negotiated on the same level as growth and market positioning.

Casino Groups is already using AI productively

Casino Groups has taken an important step forward with the introduction of an AI-supported rating system. The system combines large language models with automated workflows and the expertise of experienced iGaming experts built up over many years. The aim is to make online casino ratings faster, more consistent and more objective without relinquishing editorial responsibility.

The AI primarily takes on tasks that are time-consuming and structurally relevant. Bonus conditions and terms and conditions are analysed automatically, relevant passages are extracted and prepared in a comparable format. In addition, the system continuously monitors casino websites, detects changes to offers or conditions and keeps the database up to date. This gives the editorial team more time for classification, evaluation and quality assurance.

Human expertise as an indispensable part of the AI strategy

Despite all the automation, the human factor remains central. AI at Casino Groups is designed as a supporting tool and not as a substitute for editorial responsibility. Every published review is checked, supplemented and approved by experienced experts. This hybrid approach combines speed with reliability and reduces the risks that can arise with fully automated content.

In this context, Sebastian Jarosch regularly points out the limitations of artificial intelligence. AI can analyse, structure and update, but without human control, the risk of inaccuracies or misinterpretations increases. Transparency towards users plays a key role here. Communicating openly about where AI provides support and where humans make decisions creates trust and clearly distinguishes Casino Groups from purely automated platforms.

The new role of Head of AI fits in perfectly with current developments in the iGaming market. Increasing regulatory requirements, rising acquisition and content costs, and the growing influence of AI-powered search systems are changing the economic fundamentals of the affiliate business. Visibility is no longer achieved solely through reach, but through authority, consistency and verifiable quality.

Strategic importance for partners, investors and the industry

With this appointment, Casino Groups is sending a clear signal to the outside world. Affiliate companies are increasingly being valued like media or technology companies. Partners and investors are placing greater emphasis on compliance, data competence and sustainable product development. The bundling of management and AI responsibility strengthens the company's credibility in these areas.

At the same time, Casinos Groups is positioning itself as a player that does not delegate innovation, but actively drives it forward. The interim nature of the role creates space for further development and adaptation without diluting the strategic ambition. For the industry as a whole, this step underlines that AI expertise has arrived at the management level.

The role of Head of AI forms the organisational foundation for this development. It ensures that technological innovation, editorial standards and economic objectives are interlinked. Casino Groups is thus pursuing a clear line: technology as a tool, people as an authority and quality as a connecting element.

About Casino Groups

Casino Groups is a media website which operates in the iGaming sector with a clear focus on high-quality comparison and information platforms. Its main purpose is to provide content with editorial depth, data-based evaluation logic and technological infrastructure.

The company pursues a quality-oriented approach that focuses on user trust and transparency. Through the close integration of editorial, technology and product development, the company positions itself as a modern publisher that prioritises long-term stability and sustainable growth over short-term reach goals.





Attachment