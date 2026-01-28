Fire Resistant Tapes Market Analysis Report 2026: Construction Boom Propels Growth at 6.2% CAGR, Reaching $1.17 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Resistant Tapes Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The research covers global market size, regional shares, competition analysis, and market trends, offering a complete perspective of the current and future industry landscape. Asia-Pacific leads the market, with significant contributions from North America, Europe, and emerging markets.





The fire resistant tapes market has shown robust growth, set to expand from $0.86 billion in 2025 to $0.92 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This boost is driven by increased use of fire-safe construction products, demand for flame-retardant electrical components, high-temperature industrial materials, and growing safety regulations.

Forecasts predict a climb to $1.17 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2%, spurred by advancements in flame-retardant polymers, high-performance insulation tapes, and aerospace and EV safety standards. Key trends include the use of high-temperature insulation materials, adoption of flame-retardant adhesives, lightweight heat-resistant tape solutions, and demand for durable industrial sealing tapes.

The rapid growth of the construction industry, driven by urbanization and population increase, is expected to propel the fire-resistant tapes market. This sector's expansion is buoyed by government initiatives, smart city investments, and advancements in construction technologies, enhancing efficiency and sustainability. Fire-resistant tapes are vital for meeting building code requirements and protecting essential components from fire damages. Data from Atradius N.V. reveals a global construction output increase of 3.7% in 2024, longer-term, this will fuel the market's growth.

Innovation is thriving among leading companies as they develop advanced tape solutions with anisotropic filmic properties and proprietary fire-barrier coatings. These products, such as Avery Dennison's EV Battery Venting Materials Portfolio, feature designs that mitigate thermal runaway risks. Key elements include space-efficient profiles and customizable features that enhance safety and assembly efficiency, particularly in electric vehicle batteries.

In strategic moves to enhance market presence, H.B. Fuller Company's acquisition of HS Butyl Limited for £18.15 million ($22 million) underscores the drive to penetrate the $15 billion global waterproofing tape segment, leveraging HS Butyl's established portfolio. This acquisition fortifies H.B. Fuller's position in specialty construction tapes and expands their reach across various industries.

Notable players in the market include Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Berry Global Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, among others. The market's trajectory is influenced by global trade relations and tariffs, affecting costs and encouraging domestic sourcing, which could shift manufacturing capacities regionally.

