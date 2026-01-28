Automation Industrial Monitors Research Report 2026: $3.74 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automation Industrial Monitors Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The automation industrial monitors market has experienced robust growth and is projected to continue its upward trajectory, expanding from $2.7 billion in 2025 to $2.9 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5%. This growth is supported by the increasing automation within industrial plants, the adoption of PLC and SCADA systems, and the heightened demand for real-time production visibility. Contributing factors include growth in electronic manufacturing and the transition to digital industrial control systems.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $3.74 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%. This projected expansion is driven by the development of Industry 4.0 infrastructure, the escalation of smart and connected factories, investments in rugged HMI equipment, and the growing need for high-resolution industrial visualization. Key trends likely to shape the industry include AI-powered monitoring systems, intelligent industrial displays, predictive maintenance technologies, and advancements in process visualization.

The rise of smart factories is a major growth driver. These factories utilize IoT, AI, and automation to enhance efficiency and productivity. Industrial monitors are crucial as they monitor, control, and visualize production processes, providing real-time data and facilitating operator interaction. According to Rockwell Automation Inc., as of March 2023, 40% of surveyed companies are using or planning to invest in smart manufacturing solutions. Larger organizations show a higher adoption rate, with 58% integration among top revenue firms, enhancing the market's growth.

Leading market players are innovating with customizable monitors to improve operational flexibility and performance. For instance, in August 2023, Cincoze launched the DS-1400 Series embedded computers with the M1101 Monitor Module, offering significant performance improvements using 12th Gen Intel processors. Moreover, in July 2024, Lear Corporation enhanced its manufacturing capabilities through the acquisition of WIP Industrial Automation, focusing on robotics and AI for improved efficiency.

The market features prominent companies, including Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., and Eaton Corporation plc, among others. However, the market dynamics are influenced by shifting trade relations and tariffs impacting production costs. Tariffs on key components have increased costs but have also encouraged local sourcing and assembly initiatives, fostering long-term innovation.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly. The automation industrial monitors market encompasses a variety of products such as touchscreen monitors, ruggedized monitors, and panel PCs, which are sold at factory gate values. The market analysis covers major regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and others, with countries like the USA, China, India, and Germany.

The ongoing evolution of this market underscores the need for comprehensive market research reports that include industry statistics, regional shares, competitor analysis, and insights into market trends and opportunities. Such reports provide an in-depth perspective on the industry's current and future landscape, empowering stakeholders to navigate challenges and capitalize on growth prospects.

By Type: Screen Size Below 12; Screen Size Between 12-17; Screen Size Above 17

By Application: Process Industries; Discrete Industries

By End User: Automotive; Manufacturing; Electronic And Electrical; Other End-Users

By Screen Size Below 12: 7-Inch Monitors; 10-Inch Monitor

By Screen Size Between 12-17: 12-Inch Monitors; 15-Inch Monitors; 17-Inch Monitors

By Screen Size Above 17: 19-Inch Monitors; 21-Inch Monitors; 24-Inch Monitors; Larger Monitors (27 Inches and above)

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



