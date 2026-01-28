Kornit Digital Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a global pioneer in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 on Wednesday, February 11th, prior to the market open.

The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast reviewing these results and its operations on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 8:30 am ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Kornit’s website, www.kornit.com, in the "Investors" section.

The dial-in information for the live call is:

Live Call: 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263

Israel Toll Free: 1 809 406 247

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in, available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on February 25, 2026.

Replay: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13758004

Investor Contacts:

Jared Maymon

Global Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance

Jared.Maymon@Kornit.com

Andrew G. Backman

Chief Capital Markets Officer

Andrew.Backman@kornit.com