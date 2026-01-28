APAC Holds Ceramic Tiles Market Share of 47.12% as Global Industry Size Set to Hit USD 333.67 Billion by 2031, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to insights from Mordor Intelligence, the ceramic tiles market size is showing consistent expansion, with the market valued at USD 212.17 billion in 2025, rising to USD 228.8 billion in 2026, and projected to reach USD 333.67 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.84%. This momentum is supported by sustained public infrastructure spending, rapid urban development across Asia-Pacific, and growing preference for durable, easy-to-clean surface materials. Technological advances in digital printing are enabling premium tile designs without exposure to natural material price swings, while stricter environmental regulations are driving cleaner manufacturing practices. Expanding online distribution channels is also improving market access and pricing transparency.
Ceramic Tile Market Regional Overview
North American Market Landscape and Strategic Focus
North America represents a mature yet strategically significant region within the ceramic tiles market, where manufacturers are strengthening domestic production to manage trade risks and improve supply reliability. While housing-related demand has moderated, long-term infrastructure, industrial, and advanced manufacturing projects continue to support steady tile consumption. Leading producers are emphasizing vertically integrated operations to reduce lead times and meet public-sector specifications, while sustainability requirements are increasingly influencing material selection in renovation and transit-related projects
Asia-Pacific Growth Engine and Manufacturing Scale
Asia-Pacific continues to act as the primary growth driver for the ceramic tiles market, supported by rapid urban housing development, expanding metro networks, and strong export-oriented manufacturing ecosystems. Capacity expansion is closely aligned with raw material availability, while government-led smart-city and affordable housing programs are reinforcing demand for vitrified and performance-focused tile products. The region also benefits from integrated supply chains enabled by favorable trade frameworks, allowing manufacturers to serve both domestic and international markets efficiently.
Ceramic Tiles Market Growth Drivers
Production Innovation and Smart Manufacturing
Advances in manufacturing technology are reshaping how ceramic tiles are produced, with greater use of automation, vision-based inspection, and AI-enabled process management improving consistency and reducing material loss. Real-time control systems help optimize energy use during firing, while modern digital glazing techniques minimize waste and support faster design changes. Streamlined, integrated production lines are enabling manufacturers to respond quickly to shifting demand patterns, strengthening competitiveness and contributing to a more balanced ceramic tiles market share landscape.
Infrastructure-Led Demand Momentum
Ongoing expansion in construction and infrastructure projects worldwide is reinforcing demand for ceramic tiles across transportation, industrial, and mixed-use developments. Large-scale investments in roads, energy facilities, manufacturing hubs, and urban infrastructure are increasing the need for durable flooring and cladding materials designed for long service life. Regional development initiatives and rising civil works activity across Asia and other emerging economies are further supporting adoption, strengthening the overall ceramic tiles market size outlook.
Major Segments Highlighted in the Ceramic Tiles Market Report
By Product Type
- Porcelain tiles
- Glazed ceramic tiles
- Unglazed ceramic tiles
- Mosaic tiles
- Other tile variants
By Application
- Floor applications
- Wall applications
- Roofing applications
- Other applications
By End User
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
By Construction Type
- New construction
- Renovation and replacement
By Distribution Channel
- Independent retailers
- Large home improvement centers
- Online retail platforms
- Direct sales to contractors
By Geography
North America
- Canada
- United States
- Mexico
South America
- Brazil
- Peru
- Chile
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines)
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)
- Nordics (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- United Arab Emirates
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Overview – Ceramic Tiles Industry
|Study Period
|2021-2031
|Market Size Forecast
|USD 333.67 Billion (2031)
|Industry Expansion
|Growing at a CAGR of 7.84% during 2026-2031
|Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031
|Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate
- Mohawk Industries
- Grupo Lamosa
- SCG Ceramics Public Co. Ltd.
- Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
- RAK Ceramics
- Pamesa Grupo Empresarial
- Guangdong Newpearl Ceramics
- Johnson Tiles
- Ceramic Industries Ltd.
- Porcelanosa Grupo
- Centura Tile
- Interceramic
- Florida Tile
- Villeroy & Boch
- Crossville Inc.
- Marazzi Group
- Iris Ceramica Group
- Noritake Co., Inc.
- Somany Ceramics
- Emser Tile
