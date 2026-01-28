APAC Holds Ceramic Tiles Market Share of 47.12% as Global Industry Size Set to Hit USD 333.67 Billion by 2031, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to insights from Mordor Intelligence, the ceramic tiles market size is showing consistent expansion, with the market valued at USD 212.17 billion in 2025, rising to USD 228.8 billion in 2026, and projected to reach USD 333.67 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.84%. This momentum is supported by sustained public infrastructure spending, rapid urban development across Asia-Pacific, and growing preference for durable, easy-to-clean surface materials. Technological advances in digital printing are enabling premium tile designs without exposure to natural material price swings, while stricter environmental regulations are driving cleaner manufacturing practices. Expanding online distribution channels is also improving market access and pricing transparency.

Ceramic Tile Market Regional Overview

North American Market Landscape and Strategic Focus

North America represents a mature yet strategically significant region within the ceramic tiles market, where manufacturers are strengthening domestic production to manage trade risks and improve supply reliability. While housing-related demand has moderated, long-term infrastructure, industrial, and advanced manufacturing projects continue to support steady tile consumption. Leading producers are emphasizing vertically integrated operations to reduce lead times and meet public-sector specifications, while sustainability requirements are increasingly influencing material selection in renovation and transit-related projects

Asia-Pacific Growth Engine and Manufacturing Scale

Asia-Pacific continues to act as the primary growth driver for the ceramic tiles market, supported by rapid urban housing development, expanding metro networks, and strong export-oriented manufacturing ecosystems. Capacity expansion is closely aligned with raw material availability, while government-led smart-city and affordable housing programs are reinforcing demand for vitrified and performance-focused tile products. The region also benefits from integrated supply chains enabled by favorable trade frameworks, allowing manufacturers to serve both domestic and international markets efficiently.

Ceramic Tiles Market Growth Drivers

Production Innovation and Smart Manufacturing

Advances in manufacturing technology are reshaping how ceramic tiles are produced, with greater use of automation, vision-based inspection, and AI-enabled process management improving consistency and reducing material loss. Real-time control systems help optimize energy use during firing, while modern digital glazing techniques minimize waste and support faster design changes. Streamlined, integrated production lines are enabling manufacturers to respond quickly to shifting demand patterns, strengthening competitiveness and contributing to a more balanced ceramic tiles market share landscape.

Infrastructure-Led Demand Momentum

Ongoing expansion in construction and infrastructure projects worldwide is reinforcing demand for ceramic tiles across transportation, industrial, and mixed-use developments. Large-scale investments in roads, energy facilities, manufacturing hubs, and urban infrastructure are increasing the need for durable flooring and cladding materials designed for long service life. Regional development initiatives and rising civil works activity across Asia and other emerging economies are further supporting adoption, strengthening the overall ceramic tiles market size outlook.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Ceramic Tiles Market Report

By Product Type

Porcelain tiles

Glazed ceramic tiles

Unglazed ceramic tiles

Mosaic tiles

Other tile variants

By Application

Floor applications

Wall applications

Roofing applications

Other applications

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Construction Type

New construction

Renovation and replacement

By Distribution Channel

Independent retailers

Large home improvement centers

Online retail platforms

Direct sales to contractors

By Geography

North America

Canada

United States

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Peru

Chile

Argentina

Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines)

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Nordics (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Overview – Ceramic Tiles Industry

Study Period 2021-2031 Market Size Forecast USD 333.67 Billion (2031) Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 7.84% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate

Ceramic Tiles Companies

Mohawk Industries

Grupo Lamosa

SCG Ceramics Public Co. Ltd.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.

RAK Ceramics

Pamesa Grupo Empresarial

Guangdong Newpearl Ceramics

Johnson Tiles

Ceramic Industries Ltd.

Porcelanosa Grupo

Centura Tile

Interceramic

Florida Tile

Villeroy & Boch

Crossville Inc.

Marazzi Group

Iris Ceramica Group

Noritake Co., Inc.

Somany Ceramics

Emser Tile

