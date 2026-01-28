Tactical Radios Research Report 2026: $27.5 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tactical Radios Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global tactical radios market is experiencing significant growth, with projections showing an increase from $13.66 billion in 2025 to $15.86 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 16.1%. Over the long term, this market is expected to reach $27.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.8%. Key drivers behind this robust growth include heightened demand for secure battlefield communication systems, innovations in encryption technologies, and the rising adoption of ruggedized radio solutions under extreme operational conditions. Budget increases in defense spending are also playing a crucial role in boosting the procurement of advanced tactical communication equipment.

In the forecast period, the market will benefit from the integration of AI and software-defined radios, enhancing adaptive communication capabilities. There is a surging need for network-centric and interoperable systems, as well as the development of lightweight and energy-efficient radios. Investments in network upgrades, modernization, and cybersecurity are critical factors propelling this expansion. The adoption of multi-network interoperable systems and improved encryption protocols are further trends expected to significantly impact the market.

Wireless communication is becoming increasingly vital for tactical radio advancements, driven by rapid technological evolution and growing mobility requirements. Enhanced wireless communication capabilities extend the operational range and interoperability of tactical radios, providing improved situational awareness for military operations. A notable example is the UK, where active mobile subscriptions rose to 84.3 million by 2023, highlighting a growing trend in wireless communication.

Leading companies are introducing innovative solutions, such as T-TAC by Thuraya Telecommunications Company. This tactical satellite communication solution offers beyond-line-of-sight communication, overcoming barriers faced by traditional push-to-talk systems in remote locations. T-TAC enables uninterrupted, secure communication through a satellite connection, ensuring reliable performance without the need for extensive terrestrial infrastructure.

In a strategic move, Cyberlux Corporation acquired Datron World Communications Inc. in October 2023. This acquisition aims to broaden Cyberlux Corporation's market offerings and fortify its position in mission-critical defense technology, focusing on enhancing tactical communications and global security capabilities.

The tactical radios market is dominated by key players including RTX Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and BAE Systems plc among others. Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Expanding focus on local production due to tariff changes on tactical radio components like encryption modules and antennas enhances regional manufacturing resilience, despite initially increasing production costs.

This press release is part of a comprehensive tactical radios market research report series, providing detailed insights into market size, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities. The full report also includes updated forecasts considering the latest global trade and tariff developments, offering strategic insights to navigate this dynamic marketplace effectively.

Report Scope:

Markets: Types include Vehicle Mounted, Handheld; Platforms include Ground, Naval, Airborne.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $15.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Tactical Radios Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Tactical Radios Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation (Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation)

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Tactical Radios Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Tactical Radios Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.3 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Integration of Secure Software-Defined Radios for Enhanced Communication

4.2.2 Adoption of Multi-Band and Multi-Network Interoperability Solutions

4.2.3 Increased Focus on Ruggedized and Portable Devices for Field Deployment

4.2.4 Enhanced Encryption and Cybersecurity Protocols for Tactical Communications

4.2.5 Expansion of Training, Support, and Modernization Services for Tactical Radio Systems



5. Tactical Radios Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Armed Forces

5.2 Defense Research Organizations

5.3 Special Operations Forces

5.4 Border Protection Agencies

5.5 Homeland Security Departments



6. Tactical Radios Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Tactical Radios Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Tactical Radios PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Tactical Radios Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Tactical Radios Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Tactical Radios Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Tactical Radios Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



Companies Featured

RTX Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

3M Company

BAE Systems plc

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Leonardo DRS Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Viasat Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH KG & Co

Cobham Limited

ASELSAN A.S.

Iridium Communications Inc.

Sepura Limited

Codan Limited

Savox Communications Ltd.

Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Silynx Communications Inc.

Radmor S.A

Rolta India Limited

Television Equipment Associates Inc.

