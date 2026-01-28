$14.68 Billion Power and Hand Tools Market Outlook, 2030 Featuring Bosch, Danaher Corp., Stanley Black & Decker, Atlas Copco, Emerson Electric and More

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power and Hand Tools Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The research covers statistics on global market size, regional shares, and competitive landscapes, offering an in-depth analysis of market trends and opportunities.





The power and hand tools market is experiencing steady growth, driven by expanding construction and infrastructure activities and rising industrialization in emerging economies. In 2025, the market size is projected to reach $12.32 billion, escalating to $12.74 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 3.5%. This growth trajectory is attributed to increased demand for productivity tools, automotive manufacturing expansion, and the widespread use of manual tools.

Notably, the market is anticipated to expand to $14.68 billion by 2030, driven by the adoption of cordless and electric tools, smart manufacturing expansions, and infrastructure development investments. Predominant trends include the rising preference for battery-powered tools, ergonomic designs, and high-performance tool applications in construction and aerospace.

The construction industry's growth is pivotal in expanding the power and hand tools market. This sector's expansion is influenced by urbanization, population growth, and technological advancements, leading to enhanced demand for efficient tools. For instance, according to the UK's Office for National Statistics, new construction activities surged by £18.16 billion in 2022, boosting the need for power and hand tools to enhance project quality and execution.

Market leaders like DEWALT are focusing on innovative, user-centric products. In January 2024, DEWALT launched the POWERSHIFT system, a fully electric range for the concrete industry leveraging a 554 Wh battery platform for optimized power usage and operation efficiency. This system exemplifies the shift towards ergonomic, high-performance, and durable tools across construction, maintenance, and DIY sectors.

Acquisitions are strategic for market players aiming to broaden their product portfolios. Snap-on Incorporated acquired Mountz, Inc. for approximately $40 million in November 2023, enhancing its precision torque tool offerings across key sectors like aerospace and advanced manufacturing. This acquisition marks Snap-on's commitment to diversifying its product range in response to evolving industry needs.

The power and hand tools market, impacted by global trade dynamics, is adapting to tariff-induced cost pressures. These include increased prices for imported components, leading to higher consumer costs and margin pressures. However, these challenges are fostering localized production and supplier diversification, prompting manufacturers to innovate cost-optimized solutions.

Report Coverage

The report delves into critical aspects such as market size and growth, detailed segmentation, regional insights, and identification of major innovations. The supply chain analysis reveals raw material usage and competitive layers across the chain. Emerging technology trends-digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovations-are highlighted, with strategic implications for market players.

It provides a thorough examination of regulatory frameworks, investment flows, and government policies affecting the market, projecting future developments. Consideration of current influencing factors like technological advances, geopolitical impacts, and financial shifts underpin the forecast projections.

The report segments the market by type, technology, and application, offering expansive insights into subcategories such as secateurs, hammers, spanners, and others. It identifies leading companies, including The Bosch Limited, Danaher Corporation, and Stanley Black & Decker Inc., examining their market shares and competitive strategies.

Geographical and Time Scope

Analyses cover countries such as Australia, China, Germany, India, Japan, UK, and the USA, among others. Expanded coverage of Southeast Asia reflects its burgeoning role in the global supply chain. The report includes both historical and projected data, analyzing ratios of market size in relation to regional GDP and expenditure per capita.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $12.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Power and Hand Tools market report include:

The Bosch Limited

Danaher Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Atlas Copco AB

Emerson Electric Co.

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation

Makita Corporation

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Snap-On Incorporated

MISUMI Group Inc.

Chervon Holdings Limited

Apex Tool Group LLC

Fluke Corporation

Enerpac Tool Group

Chicago Pneumatic Tool

The Ames Companies

Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo)

Daniels Manufacturing Corporation

Alltrade Tools LLC

AnCor Inc.

Taparia Tools

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9g84z0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment