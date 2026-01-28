DS Financial Enters the Global Brokerage Market with Diverse Offerings

London, UK , Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DS Financial has officially announced its launch as a global brokerage brand, marking its entry into the online trading sector with a structured, multi-asset offering. The broker opens operations with access to global markets through a single trading environment. The announcement marks the beginning of DS Financial’s presence as a full brokerage, centered on defined operating frameworks and long-term participation. Alongside active trading, DS Financial launches with dedicated services focused on superannuation and long-term retirement planning, giving clients exposure to global markets beyond traditional domestic investment options.

Speaking on the launch, Alex M., spokesperson for DS Financial, stated, “DS Financial comes into the market with the view that trading should feel organized and familiar from the moment someone starts using the broker. Our aim is to offer a single forum where activity unfolds naturally, with market access, execution, and account management aligned within the same environment. DS Financial allows traders to spend their time making decisions in the market, without having to work around how the brokerage operates.”

Market Access and Investment Scope

DS Financial supports trading activity across global markets in a way that matches how liquidity and price movement shift throughout the day. Traders can follow markets, manage positions, and react to changing conditions across regions as sessions overlap. Access through desktop, web, and mobile interfaces keeps market engagement practical and uninterrupted, regardless of timing or location.

Alongside active trading, DS Financial offers superannuation-focused investment services that provide access to global equities, international indices, commodities, metals, digital assets, and selected alternative investments as part of retirement planning. These offerings reflect a shift away from reliance on domestic markets alone, particularly in light of the long-term performance gap between the ASX and international benchmarks such as the S&P 500 since the Global Financial Crisis. Superannuation services also include portfolio oversight supported by institutional risk systems, allowing retirement-focused capital to be managed with defined parameters while remaining aligned with broader market exposure.

“What DS Financial offers is range and choice within the same brokerage relationship,” Alex M. added. “Traders can work with different account levels, access a broad set of markets, and use tools like VPS services, market analysis, and portfolio reporting as part of their day-to-day activity. For those who need more involvement, there is direct access to account managers, analyst support, and fixed-term deposit options with defined returns. The idea is to let people decide how far they want to go, based on their capital and how actively they want to manage it.”

About DS Financial

DS Financial operates as a full-service brokerage offering structured trading accounts and financial products designed to support a range of investment approaches. Account options range from entry-level accounts starting at USD 10,000 to higher-capital accounts, including Diamond and VIP accounts, each providing progressively broader trading conditions. Fixed-term deposit products are also available for clients seeking predetermined returns alongside market exposure.

Trading activity takes place through the DS Financial trading platform, which supports access across forex, commodities, metals, indices, and equities. With its launch, DS Financial enters the market as a brokerage brand focused on structured access to global markets, scalable account services, and financial offerings designed to support both active trading and longer-term financial planning.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.