Global Semiconductor Glass Market to Reach $7.74 Billion by 2030, Driven by EV and Solar Applications

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Glass Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides comprehensive insights into industry size, regional dynamics, competitor analysis, and emerging opportunities. Asia-Pacific leads the regional market share, with North America poised for rapid growth.



The semiconductor glass market has experienced significant growth, with projections indicating continued expansion. The market is expected to increase from $6.26 billion in 2025 to $6.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.2%. By 2030, it is forecasted to reach $7.74 billion, driven by a CAGR of 4.3%. This growth is underpinned by the expanding demand for consumer electronics, growth in semiconductor fabrication, and the widespread adoption of LED lighting.

Key drivers in the forecast period include investments in EV electronics, solar energy installations, and demand for advanced sensors and AI-enabled hardware. Trends such as the adoption of semiconductor glass in advanced packaging, use of high purity glass for photomasks, and miniaturization of components are also fueling market growth.

The consumer electronics sector is pivotal in driving market expansion. The demand for smart, connected devices has surged, boosting the semiconductor glass market, as it enhances display clarity and supports high-performance screens. Ericsson highlighted this trend, predicting 5G subscriptions to soar from 1.62 billion in 2023 to 6.29 billion by 2030, underscoring the market's potential.

Leading companies are innovating to offer ultra-low-flatness glass solutions, crucial for precision in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel's introduction of a new glass substrate technology exemplifies this trend, promoting higher interconnect density and supporting high-density, high-performance chip packages. Meanwhile, Lithoz GmbH and Glassomer launched LithaGlass, a 3D-printable quartz glass material, advancing technologies in semiconductor packaging.

Significant players in this market include LG Electronics Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH, AGC Inc., Corning Incorporated, and others, all contributing to shaping this dynamic landscape. However, international trade relations and tariffs have introduced complexities, impacting imported specialty glass costs and supply chains, particularly in Asia Pacific regions. In response, companies are localizing production and exploring alternative sourcing to sustain market stability.

Research Coverage:

The market characteristics section outlines key products, services, and innovation trends, providing a comparative analysis of product features and brand differentiations.

Supply chain analysis offers a complete view of the value chain, raw materials, resources, and a competitor overview at each supply chain level.

The trends and strategies section highlights technological advancements such as digital transformation, sustainability initiatives, and AI innovation, guiding companies towards market leadership.

Regulatory and investment analysis explores frameworks, policies, and investment trends driving growth and innovation.

Market size analysis covers both historical growth and forecasts, considering technological advancements and global economic factors like trade tariffs and geopolitical conflicts.

TAM analysis projects market potential and strategic growth opportunities, while market attractiveness scoring provides quantitative evaluations of growth prospects.

Comprehensive segmentation further dissects the market into sub-markets.

Regional analysis assesses market size and growth across diverse geographies, including emerging hubs like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Competitive landscape insights identify market shares, major deals, and score leading companies based on innovation and brand strength.

Market Scope:

Types Covered: Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic, Silica/Quartz, Other Types

Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic, Silica/Quartz, Other Types Applications: Solar Battery, Light Emitting Device, Electronic Switch, Other Applications

Solar Battery, Light Emitting Device, Electronic Switch, Other Applications End Uses: Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace and Defense, Solar

Key Companies: LG Electronics Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., and others.

Countries: A list including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, and more.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, North America, and more.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Semiconductor Glass market report include:

LG Electronics Inc.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

AGC Inc.

Corning Incorporated

TCL Technology Group Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Hoya Corporation

SCHOTT AG

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Rubicon Technology Inc.

Edmund Optics Inc.

OHARA Inc.

GT Advanced Technologies Inc.

Silitech Technology Corporation

Plan Optik AG

Dynasil Corporation of America

JOLED Inc.

Visionox Technology Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tliqb2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment