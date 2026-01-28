Portable Electric Heaters Market to Reach $14.44 Billion by 2030, Driven by Burgeoning Adoption of Smart Home Systems and Advancements in Electric Heating Technologies

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Electric Heaters Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, but Asia-Pacific is set to experience the fastest growth. This market's dynamics are covered in this detailed report, which includes a full spectrum of data-from market size, regional shares, and competitive landscape, to trends and strategies vital for stakeholders navigating the evolving market environment.





The portable electric heaters market has experienced significant growth, expanding from $10.81 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $11.45 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9%. This growth is driven by factors like the seasonal demand for localized heating, increased use of electric appliances, growth in residential construction, cost-effectiveness of electric heating devices, and a demand for supplemental heating solutions.

Notably, the market is projected to reach $14.44 billion in 2030, achieving a CAGR of 6%. Forward-looking trends contributing to this rise include stricter energy efficiency regulations, the burgeoning adoption of smart home systems, and advancements in electric heating technologies.

Additionally, increasing disposable income levels are fueling this market surge. This financial boost largely results from higher employment levels and wage growth across various sectors, prompting consumers to seek more convenient home heating solutions. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, disposable personal income in the U.S. rose by 0.4% in November 2023, indicating a positive economic environment advantageous for the portable electric heaters market.

Key industry players are at the forefront of innovation, with companies such as Govee Life Technology Limited releasing products like smart space heaters. These advanced devices are integrated with PTC technology and smart controls, enabling users to manage heating via apps and voice commands. Similarly, major market players include Honeywell International Inc., De Longhi Appliances Srl, Crane Holdings Co., Lasko Products LLC, among others, who continue to shape the landscape of portable electric heaters.

Strategic moves within the market include acquisitions; notably, Engineered Air's acquisition of Campo Equipment aims to bolster its presence in portable heating by expanding product ranges and optimizing production capabilities. This reflects broader market trends where companies seek operational advantages and expanded reach.

Comprehensive Coverage

By Type: Convector Heaters, Oil-Filled Heaters, Halogen Heaters, and Others.

By Distribution Channel: Direct and Indirect Sales.

By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial.

Sub-segmentations provide specifics such as Wall-Mounted vs. Free-Standing Convector Heaters and types of Oil-Filled and Halogen Heaters.

The report also outlines the market's competitive landscape, detailing market shares, influential companies, and significant financial dealings impacting the sector. The company scoring matrix ranks key players based on multiple performance indicators, providing actionable insights for market leaders and emerging entrants.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $11.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Portable Electric Heaters market report include:

Honeywell International Inc.

De Longhi Appliances Srl

Crane Holdings Co.

Lasko Products LLC

Dimplex North America Ltd.

Dyson Corp.

Vornado Air LLC

Duraflame Inc.

Cadet Manufacturing Co.

Rowenta

NewAir

Insignia Pty Ltd.

GHP Group Inc.

The Holmes Group Inc.

Soleus Air

Sunpentown International Inc.

Lifesmart Inc.

Pelonis Technologies Inc.

Comfort Glow Heating

Pro Breeze Ltd.

SPT Corp.

Bionaire Inc.

Comfort Zone

Stadler Form

TaoTronics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cmwwre

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment