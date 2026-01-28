Aggregates in Road Construction Market to Reach $1.67 Trillion by 2030, Driven by Sustainable Practices - Holcim Group, CRH, and CEMEX Dominate

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aggregate in Road Construction Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides detailed statistics, regional shares, segments, and future opportunities, offering a full perspective on the industry. North America held the largest market share in 2025, with extensive geographic coverage in reports including Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions.





The aggregate in road construction market is witnessing substantial growth, with projected expansion from $928.75 billion in 2025 to $1.04 trillion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. This increase is driven by factors such as significant government investments in road construction, rapid national highway development, mechanized aggregate processing advancements, and urban expansion projects relying on locally sourced aggregates.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to soar to $1.67 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%. This forecasted growth stems from an increased focus on sustainable aggregate sourcing, embracing recycled materials, substantial investments in long-term transport infrastructure, adoption of automated construction equipment, and the development of high-performance aggregate blends. Key trends include the rising use of recycled aggregates, increased demand for durable road bases, and the expansion of mechanized road construction.

The surge in road transportation is fueling the demand for aggregates in road construction. Factors like rising car ownership, technological advancements, enhanced road infrastructure, urbanization, and regulatory policies are responsible for this surge. For instance, between 2022 and 2023, road traffic in Great Britain saw significant growth with car traffic rising by 3.3% and van traffic increasing by 1%. Aggregates are vital for road durability, assisting in the creation of larger and more efficient networks.

In response to environmental considerations, leading companies are innovating products like carbon-neutral asphalt to align with goals for reducing emissions. In March 2024, Aggregate Industries launched Foamix Eco, a sustainable cold-lay asphalt composed largely of recycled materials, reducing energy consumption and carbon footprint.

The industry's competitive landscape includes major players like Holcim Group, CRH plc, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Vulcan Materials Company, and more. Recent strategic moves include Aggregate Industries' acquisition of Land Recovery Ltd. in June 2024, bolstering its position as a leader in sustainable building materials.

The market characteristics section evaluates key products, brand differentiation, product development trends, and innovation.

The value chain analysis outlines key raw materials, suppliers, and competitors across each supply chain level.

Emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven innovations are discussed for market advantage.

The regulatory framework, investment landscape, and key incentives driving industry growth are explored.

Market size calculations include historical and forecast growth data, influenced by factors like AI advancements, trade tariffs, and inflation.

TAM analysis provides insights on market potential and strategic growth opportunities.

Market attractiveness scoring assesses growth potential and strategic implications for decision-makers.

Detailed regional and country-specific analyses offer insights into market size and growth."

Expansions into Taiwan and Southeast Asia underline shifts in global supply chain dynamics.

The competitive overview includes market shares, financial deals, and rankings based on revenue, innovation, and brand presence.

1) By Type: Granite, Sand, Gravel, Limestone, Crushed Rock, Other Types

2) By Application: Highway Construction, Railway Construction, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Government, Private Contractors, Public-Private Partnerships

1) By Granite: Crushed Granite, Granite Aggregate

2) By Sand: Fine Sand, Coarse Sand

3) By Gravel: Pea Gravel, Crushed Gravel

4) By Limestone: Crushed Limestone, Limestone Aggregate

5) By Crushed Rock: Basalt, Slate

6) By Other Types: Recycled Aggregate, River Rock, Shale

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Historic five-year and forecast ten-year data.

Data: Includes market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Historic and forecast data across countries and regions, market share details, market segments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.04 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.67 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global

