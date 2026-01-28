Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP Named Number 1 Most Active Issuer Counsel Among Securities Law Firms Nationwide for Second Consecutive Year in PlacementTracker’s 2025 PIPE and Private Placement League Tables

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP (“ SRFC ”) announced today that, for the second consecutive year and sixth consecutive quarter, the firm was named the “most active” issuer counsel (by number of completed transactions), ranking first nationally among securities law firms for the PIPE and private placement markets in 2025, with 80 transactions, totaling approximately $2.6 billion. This $2.6 billion in total dollar value ranked as the fifth highest total dollar value among firms in this category.

Additionally, SRFC ranked as fourth “most active” in the placement agent counsel category, with 28 transactions, totaling $334.5 million. The full PlacementTracker report can be found here .

“This is our second year in a row leading the industry as the most active issuer counsel in the PIPE and private placement markets. In terms of total transactions, no one else even comes close to our volume of work as issuer counsel,” said Ross Carmel, named partner at SRFC. “Some of the most exciting and innovative companies in the world are turning to SRFC for these complex transactions.”

PlacementTracker, part of EPFR, Inc., is well recognized as the leading provider of research, data, and analytics covering the PIPE and private placement markets. Legal counsel league table rankings exclude all Rule 144A offerings, equity lines of credit, at-the-market transactions, rights offerings, bought deals and all PIPE transactions conducted by foreign issuers that trade in the U.S. on the OTC markets.

“I would like to congratulate and thank our incredible team, whose hard work made this extraordinary achievement possible,” said Evan Cappelli, managing partner of SRFC’s Corporate and Securities Department. “Two consecutive years as the top issuer counsel in the nation in the PIPE and private placement markets is no coincidence. The relentless efforts of our team are solidifying our position as a dominant player in this space.”

“The true measure of SRFC’s success lies within the continued satisfaction of our global client base,” said Gregory Sichenzia, founding partner at SRFC. “There’s no denying that we’ve become a powerhouse in the securities markets, and we’ve built this momentum by focusing on doing right by our clients. This is why more and more companies around the world are seeking our counsel on complex securities transactions.”

About Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

SRFC is a nationally recognized law firm of approximately 70 attorneys with corporate, securities, litigation, trusts and estates and tax practices, serving clients from all over the world. Our mission is to solve our clients’ most complicated legal problems and achieve their business goals in an expeditious, commercial and innovative manner.

