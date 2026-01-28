XBP Global Appoints Mike Shufeldt as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth of XBP Americas

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (“XBP Global” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XBP), a workflow automation leader that leverages decades of industry experience, a global footprint, and agentic AI to rethink business process automation and digital transformation, announced the appointment of Mike Shufeldt as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), XBP Americas. In this role, Mr. Shufeldt will lead the revenue strategy and commercial execution, supporting the company’s strategic shift toward accelerated, scalable, and client-centric growth in the Americas.

The appointment highlights XBP Global’s focus on strengthening its go-to-market model, driving solution-led selling, and creating tighter alignment across sales, product, marketing, and delivery teams. As CRO of XBP Americas, Mr. Shufeldt will be responsible for building a unified, high-performance revenue organization designed to deliver consistent growth across markets and industries within the Americas.

“Mike’s appointment reflects our commitment to scaling XBP Americas’ growth engine with greater focus, discipline, and accountability,” said Andrej Jonovic, CEO, XBP Global. “His proven ability to lead complex commercial transformations gives us elevated confidence in our sales execution, while sharpening how we leverage cross-sell opportunities and strategic partnerships to drive sustained revenue growth in the next phase of our journey.”

At XBP Global, Mr. Shufeldt will oversee sales execution and commercial performance for XBP Americas. Mike brings more than 20 years of global commercial leadership experience across services, SaaS, and data-driven businesses. He most recently served as senior vice president and general manager at ADP, where he led revenue growth of hundreds of millions of USD to his global portfolio, delivered more than 20% compound annual growth, and helped transition legacy offerings into AI-enabled SaaS and services platforms. He has also held senior leadership roles at Brink’s and Iron Mountain, leading global revenue organizations and large-scale go-to-market transformations.

“I’m excited to join XBP Global at such a pivotal moment,” said Mike Shufeldt, Chief Revenue Officer, XBP Americas. “XBP has incredible solutions, deep client relationships, and a compelling vision for the future. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate growth, strengthen our commercial execution, and deliver greater value to our clients.”





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements include financial forecasts, projections, and other statements about future operations, financial position, business strategy, market opportunities, and trends. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast,” or similar expressions. This press release includes forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as projected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and certain non-recurring items, while Net Debt is total debt minus cash and cash equivalents. The Company cannot reconcile these measures to their most comparable GAAP metrics — net income and total debt — without unreasonable effort, due to challenges in forecasting future interest, taxes, depreciation, and non-recurring items. These measures are provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered substitutes for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that are inherently uncertain and subject to risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to the acquisition, including the inability to realize anticipated benefits, disruptions to operations, and costs associated with the transaction; (2) legal proceedings; (3) failure to meet Nasdaq listing standards; (4) competition and market conditions; (5) economic, geopolitical, and regulatory changes; (6) challenges in retaining clients, employees, and suppliers; and (7) other risks detailed in XBP Europe’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2025, filed on March 19, 2025, and the proxy statement for the 2025 annual meeting. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. XBP Global undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. There is no assurance that XBP Global or its subsidiaries will achieve the results projected in these statements.

About XBP Global

XBP Global is a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent workflows for organizations worldwide. With a presence in 20 countries and approximately 11,000 employees, XBP Global partners with over 2,500 clients, including many of the Fortune 100, to orchestrate mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation.

Our proprietary platforms, agentic AI-driven automation, and deep domain expertise across industries and the public and private sectors enable our clients to entrust us with their most impactful digital transformations and workflows. By combining innovation with execution excellence, XBP Global helps businesses reimagine how they work, transact, and unlock value.

