Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets in Just Over a Year

Only1 U.S.-Listed ETF Providing Pure-Play2 Exposure to Silver Miners and Physical Silver

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. today announced that the Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF (Nasdaq: SLVR) (the “ETF” or “SLVR”) reached $1 billion (USD) in assets under management on January 23, 2026, just over a year following its launch on January 14, 2025. SLVR is the only1 ETF focused on providing pure-play2 exposure to silver miners and physical silver, a precious metal with evolving industrial and technological uses. The ETF draws on Sprott Asset Management’s extensive experience in the precious metals and critical materials sectors.

“Last year was a transformative year for silver, as its convergence as a monetary asset and strategic metal became apparent, and silver prices set new all-time highs. The momentum is continuing in 2026,” said Steve Schoffstall, Managing Partner, Head of ETFs at Sprott Inc. “The Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF gives investors a way to invest in pure-play silver miners and physical silver. The ‘pure-play’ differentiator matters, as the companies in the index generate a majority of revenue—not just a small byproduct portion of revenue—from silver mining.”

The Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Silver Miners™ Index (NSLVR™) by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of the Index. The Nasdaq Sprott Silver Miners IndexTM is designed to track the performance of a selection of securities in the silver industry, including silver producers, developers and explorers, and physical silver.

SLVR is part of the Sprott Inc. (“Sprott”) growing family of precious metals ETFs that include the Sprott Active Gold & Silver Miners ETF (Nasdaq: GBUG), Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSE Arca: SGDM) and Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE Arca: SGDJ), as well as a suite of critical materials and diversified metals and mining ETFs providing pure-play2 exposure to uranium, copper, lithium, nickel and other metals miners.

1 Based on Morningstar’s universe of Precious Metals Sector Equity ETFs as of 1/28/2026.

2 The term “pure-play” relates directly to the exposure that the Fund has to the total universe of investable, publicly listed securities in the investment strategy.

About Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc.

Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc. (“Sprott”). Sprott is a global asset manager focused on precious metals and critical materials investments. We are specialists. We believe our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California, and the company’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

