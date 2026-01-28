Despite Universal Adoption of AI Tools in Marketing, 99% of Marketers Have Not Fully Integrated Them Into Their Broader Marketing Stack and Operations, Finds New Report by Kaltura

New York, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (NASDAQ: KLTR), the AI Video Experience Cloud, today announced the findings of its new report, “The Next Era of Marketing: 2026 AI and Video Trends.” Based on a survey of over 300 senior marketing leaders across technology, financial services, healthcare, and additional enterprise sectors, the report paints a detailed picture of how AI and video now power modern marketing, as well as where the biggest gaps remain.

The study shows that AI has reached near-universal adoption, yet 99% of marketers report that their AI tools still operate in silos, without genuine integration into their operations. This, in turn, has limited their organization's ability to orchestrate customer journeys or support personalization at scale.

Personalization has become a proven driver of performance, with 68% of marketers reporting that efforts have a significant impact on their organization’s growth. True one-to-one personalization remains out of reach, with 99% of respondents still operating at the persona or segment level, and none report achieving individualized experiences at scale, with 49% reserving personalization only for high-value accounts. The biggest hurdles are operational: 62% cite fragmented data across systems as their primary challenge, followed by compliance concerns at 58%.

Kaltura’s recent acquisition of eSelf.ai, a provider of real-time AI avatars, reflects the growing demand for improving personalization across the enterprise and for AI agents that can create better business outcomes in sales, marketing, customer success, and more.

“2026 is going to be a pivotal year for organizations to shift away from isolated features and towards unified AI frameworks that create business-wide alignment, smarter workflows, and more intelligent customer experiences,” said Nohar Zmora, SVP and Head of Marketing at Kaltura. “With enterprise-grade infrastructure that fully integrates video data, organizations will be able to personalize at scale and meet every customer in the right moment. At Kaltura, we are already seeing huge demand for our new real-time AI avatars that marketers are able to embed into websites and provide visitors with personalized company and product journeys. The impact of AI on real-time personalization is no longer something enterprises look forward to; it’s what they are investing in and seeing ROI in now.”

Video usage within marketing has become widely utilized, with 56% of marketers ranking it in their top three preferred formats, and 69% reporting that their organizations are producing more video than last year. Driving the wider usage of video are higher engagement, sales enablement, and enhanced personalization.

Even with the lack of full integration, the study reveals meaningful progress in alignment between marketing and revenue teams. 83% of respondents say their sales and customer success teams now regularly use video-derived engagement data, such as video views, clicks, and event participation, to inform customer interactions. This signals a shift toward shared intelligence and more coordinated efforts across organizations.

“Video engagement has evolved into a true measure of intent, giving sales and customer success teams a clearer view of when and how to act,” said Nohar Zmora, SVP and Head of Marketing at Kaltura. “Engagement is no longer the vanity metric it once was, existing as a standalone ‘success’, but an irreplaceable source of insight into customer readiness to convert. Video data is delivering real results across the organization, delivering ROI in a growing number of departments and playing a critical role in shaping decisions deeper in the funnel.”

Despite the desire to ramp up video usage, barriers to scaling video production include slow approval cycles (28%), high production costs (17%), and limited in-house expertise or tools (13%). Despite these pressures, only 34% say they are investing more in automation.

“The Next Era of Marketing: 2026 AI and Video Trends” is available for download here

