First Orion Named Gold Winner by Juniper Research for Best Robocalling Mitigation Solution in the 2025 Future Digital Awards

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion , a leading provider of branded communications solutions, today announced it has been named a Gold Winner in the Juniper Research Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation in the Best Robocalling Mitigation Solution category. The annual Future Digital Awards recognize organizations that have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of digital technologies and demonstrated a proven ability to deliver meaningful impact to customers.

First Orion earned this top honor for its SENTRY® Call Blocking solution, which detects and blocks robocalls, spoofed calls, and emerging fraud attempts in real time. Available across Tier-1 carriers, SENTRY prevents unauthorized calls from reaching subscribers, helping protect consumers from scams and shielding enterprises from significant brand and financial damage. The solution provides advanced mitigation capabilities, including protection against synthetic voice scams, and integrates with enterprise environments across industries such as financial services, healthcare, insurance, and contact centers.

SENTRY works in tandem with First Orion’s INFORM® Branded Calling solution, with Call Authentication, to create an end-to-end trust ecosystem: legitimate, verified calls are clearly identified and answered, while fraudulent and spoofed calls are blocked before they ever reach consumers. Together, the solutions provide a comprehensive, carrier-grade security and trust layer for the voice channel that goes far beyond basic caller ID or standard spam filtering.

“We are honored to be recognized by Juniper Research for our leadership in robocall mitigation,” said Scott Hambuchen, CEO of First Orion. “This acknowledgment highlights the powerful impact of SENTRY in restoring trust to the phone call and equipping enterprises with advanced tools to protect their customers from evolving threats.”

First Orion solutions support billions of calls each year and play a central role in helping businesses communicate important, time-sensitive information across verified, trusted channels. The company continues to collaborate with carriers, enterprises, and industry partners to advance the future of transparent voice and messaging communication.

