Integer to Highlight Integrated R&D Solutions and Expanded Coating Capabilities During MD&M West 2026

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, will exhibit during MD&M West 2026 in Anaheim, Calif., Feb. 3 – 5.

Integer will unveil a significantly expanded 20 x 50 sq. ft. new booth #3201, showcasing the company’s full range of customer solutions.

On prominent display will be R&D Velocity, Integer’s integrated R&D ecosystem connecting design, prototyping and manufacturing to help medical device companies develop products that are manufacturable from the start, accelerating the time between design and manufacturability.

“Whether you’re advancing structural heart delivery systems, neurovascular catheters, electrophysiology tools, peripheral vascular therapies, or cardiac rhythm management and neuromodulation devices, Integer helps customers design products right the first time — with production in mind,” said Andrew Senn, President, Cardio & Vascular. “Through expert engineers, advanced labs, rapid prototyping, development and scalable manufacturing under one ecosystem, Integer R&D Velocity helps medical device companies bridge the gap between early concepts and real-world production, reducing iterations and expediting development cycles.”

The company will showcase several solutions – delivered through a network of locations globally – that are central to R&D Velocity, including:

Differentiated Technology Platforms: Proven product technologies that enable, accelerate and de-risk the development of our customers’ next generation devices

Proven product technologies that enable, accelerate and de-risk the development of our customers’ next generation devices Global Capabilities and Expertise : Specialized labs and integrated manufacturing all in one ecosystem along with dedicated engineers and global centers of excellence to accelerate every phase of development.

: Specialized labs and integrated manufacturing all in one ecosystem along with dedicated engineers and global centers of excellence to accelerate every phase of development. Ease of Manufacturability : Designs optimized early to scale seamlessly, reducing rework and accelerating launch.

: Designs optimized early to scale seamlessly, reducing rework and accelerating launch. Rapid Prototyping: Engineer-to-engineer collaboration delivering prototypes in as little as two weeks.

Integer will additionally highlight a range of key product areas and innovations during MD&M West, including:

Integer Medical Coatings : The company continues to expand its role as a fully integrated coating partner for medical devices, strengthening its ability to deliver end-to-end surface-modification solutions. Integer will also showcase its full coatings portfolio, including PTFE, PTFE alternatives, hydrophilic coatings, parylene, and advanced surface-modification technologies. Following the acquisitions of Precision Coating, VSi Parylene, and certain Biocoat assets last year, Integer has further strengthened its position as a fully integrated coating partner for medical devices.



: The company continues to expand its role as a fully integrated coating partner for medical devices, strengthening its ability to deliver end-to-end surface-modification solutions. Integer will also showcase its full coatings portfolio, including PTFE, PTFE alternatives, hydrophilic coatings, parylene, and advanced surface-modification technologies. Following the acquisitions of Precision Coating, VSi Parylene, and certain Biocoat assets last year, Integer has further strengthened its position as a fully integrated coating partner for medical devices. Cardiac Rhythm Management and Neuromodulation : Miniaturized technologies for finished IPG systems, as well as Gen 3 Li-Ion and Gen 2 CFx batteries.



: Miniaturized technologies for finished IPG systems, as well as Gen 3 Li-Ion and Gen 2 CFx batteries. Cardio and Vascular: A full range of electrophysiology, structural heart, and neurovascular product solutions including complex catheters, guidewires, steerable introducers and sheaths, therapy delivery systems and implant technologies.

“With an end-to-end ecosystem that connects design, development and global manufacturing, Integer empowers customers to streamline development and bring high-quality medical devices to market more efficiently,” said Jim Stephens, President, Cardiac Rhythm Management and Neuromodulation. “We’re excited to share our latest capabilities during MD&M West and encourage attendees to meet the team and see what’s possible at booth #3201.”

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, Integer is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The Company’s brands include Greatbatch Medical® and Lake Region Medical®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net .

