ILLR Announces Successful Completion of Merger-Related Restructuring, Filings of 2024 10-K and three 2025 10-Qs, and Robust Compliance Framework

Los Angeles, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller Group Inc (Nasdaq: ILLR; ILLRW) (“Triller” or the “Company”) announced the successful completion of its comprehensive post-merger restructuring and audit processes related to the October 2024 business combination with legacy Triller Corp., and the filing with the SEC of its outstanding periodic reports.

The Company, as of January 27, 2026, is again in full compliance with its periodic reporting obligations with the SEC and with Nasdaq. The SEC’s Edgar filing system has been updated to include Triller Group’s Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2024 filed January 26, 2026; Form 10-Q for the first quarter-ended March 31, 2025 filed January 26, 2026; Form 10-Q for the second quarter-ended June 30, 2025 filed January 27, 2026; and Form 10-Q for the third quarter-ended September 30, 2025 filed January 27, 2026.

Triller previously disclosed that on December 26, 2025, the Company received a determination letter from a Nasdaq Hearings Panel confirming the suspension of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market effective at the open of the market on December 30, 2025 and delisting of the Company’s securities. On December 29, 2025, the Company filed with the SEC an emergency application to stay suspension and delisting of Triller’s securities because of the irreparable harm to the Company and its shareholders resulting from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel’s determination. The Company argued to the SEC that the suspension and any delisting would cause irreparable harm to the Company and its shareholders and that Nasdaq violated Triller’s procedural due process rights. On December 31, 2025, after full briefing by the Company and the Nasdaq, the SEC denied Triller’s requested stay.

On January 9, 2026, the Company timely filed, paid the fee for, and requested an appeal before the Listing Council to maintain the Company’s listing on Nasdaq. On January 26, the Company filed its Opening Brief in support of its appeal. The appeal is pending.

Triller remains committed to maintaining strong corporate governance, maintaining full SEC compliance, and pursuing all available avenues to regain in full its Nasdaq listing. The Company will continue to provide timely updates on its progress.

About Triller Group Inc.

Nasdaq: ILLR. Triller Group Inc. is a diversified US-based technology and media company operating two primary verticals:

Triller App – a next-generation, AI-driven social media and live-streaming platform that blends music, fashion, sports, and pop culture.



AGBA Group – a Hong Kong-based fintech and financial services group offering machine-learning-driven consumer finance and healthcare solutions to over 400,000 clients across Asia.

Safe Harbor Statement

