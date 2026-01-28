International Land Alliance, Inc. Announces engagement with Buis & Co. as M&A Advisor

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILAL” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, announced that it has engaged Buis & Co. as a financial advisor to assist in the evaluation of strategic alternatives and fundraising opportunities.

Commenting on the engagement, C. Al Buis, President of Buis & Co, said: “Buis & Co. is pleased to be working with International Land Alliance, Inc. in formulating and executing their acquisition growth strategy. The advisory company was created in 1990 to provide sophisticated, objective, and client-focused advice to public and private middle market companies. Buis & Co. was incorporated in 1994 and, since its inception, has successfully completed over 150 transactions. The principals of Buis & Co., throughout their careers, have successfully completed over 400 transactions, including sell-side and buy-side acquisitions, private placements, financial restructurings, and financial advisory assignments. We have represented clients throughout the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, European Continent and Asia. The principals of the company have expertise serving clients in a broad range of industries, including automotive, consumer, distribution, energy, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications and other business services.”

About International Land Alliance, Inc.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions to provide accessible housing, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company is also focused on acquiring desirable land and real estate assets in Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. ILAL builds environmentally friendly communities for vacation, retirement, and investment buyers.



No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects,” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectations and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

